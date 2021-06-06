‘Mod Squad’ actor was 81 – The Hollywood Reporter

Clarence Williams III, who played the brooding undercover cop Lincoln Hayes in the 1968-73 ABC countercultural drama The mod squad, is dead. He was 81 years old.

Williams died in Los Angeles on Friday June 4, 2021 from colon cancer, his management confirmed to Hollywood journalist.

An actor of rare intensity, Williams began his career on stage and won a Tony nomination in 1965 for Best All-Star Actor in a Play for his work in the Mighty Three-Way Drama. Slow dance on the ground of death. Decades later, he returned to Broadway to star alongside Maggie Smith in the original 1979 production of Tom Stoppard. Night and day.

On the big screen, the Harlem native portrayed Prince’s troubled father in Purple rain (1984) and was the drug addict father of Wesley Snipes and Michael Wright in Sugar hill (1993). At Giuseppe Tornatore The Legend of 1900 (1998), Williams drew on his family’s musical roots to appear as jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton.

Known for his prodigious afro and gaping smile, Williams has also worked regularly with famed director John Frankenheimer, first on the Elmore Leonard film. 52 Pickup (1986) then on The general’s daughter (1999), Reindeer games (2000) and two TV films, Attica-set Against the wall in 1994 and George wallace in 1997.

Williams also displayed a flair for comedy, playing a former leader of the People’s Revolutionary Army in Keenen Ivory Wayans’ blaxploitation parody. I will piss you off (1988) and maniac drug lord Samson Simpson in the classic Half-cooked (1998), with Dave Chappelle.

And in Hood tales (1995), Williams had strange stories to tell as the strange funeral director, Mr. Simms.

Williams owed a debt of gratitude to Bill Cosby, who had seen Slow dance on the ground of death and recommended the actor to producer Aaron Spelling, who was casting The mod squad. The spelling then gave Williams a small role as a reluctant getaway driver in an anthology series he and Danny Thomas were producing.

The spelling was right for the Williams scene.

“They walked in, they robbed the store, you heard a pistol shot and they ran into the car,” the producer recalled in a 1999 interview for the US Television Archives. “Then [Williams] left and hit a telephone pole. I thought everyone had been killed.

“We all rushed. I said, “Clarence, Clarence, what happened? He said, “I’ve never driven before. I said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me that?’ He said: ‘Because I wanted the job.’ I hired him that night to Mod Squad. ‘ “

Created by Bud Ruskin, who had led a secret LAPD narcotics unit, The mod squad aired for five seasons on ABC. Williams, Peggy Lipton as Julie Barnes and Michael Cole as Pete Cochran described young adults who had run into trouble with the law – Linc had been arrested during the Watts riots – before becoming cops under command captain Adam Greer (Tige Andrews).

The mod squad drawn from the counter-cultural vibe of the time, incorporating topical issues like racism, anti-war protests and drug addiction into the storylines as Linc, Julie and Pete infiltrated high schools, acting classes, prisons, hippie newspapers, gangs, movie sets, etc. catch the bad guys.

“They were quite possibly the hippest and coolest undercover cops on television at the time,” Remarks the Groovy History site.

Williams was born August 21, 1939, the son of professional musician Clay Williams. He was raised by his grandparents: composer-pianist Clarence Williams, a frequent collaborator of blues legend Bessie Smith whose songs were used years later in I don’t behave badly, and Eva Taylor, singer and actress.

Williams was exposed to playing as a teenager when he came across a rehearsal for The darkness of the moon at the Harlem YMCA – Cicely Tyson was playing there – and the director gave her a few lines from the play.

After playing an uncredited role in Lewis Milestone Hill Pork Chop (1959) and on Broadway in the 1960s The long dreamWilliams enlisted in the United States Army and served as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division.

Back home he performed on Broadway in Large interiors and was Artist in Residence at Brandeis University before his big break on The mod squad.

Linc “was a very different role for an African American and a wonderful main character that a lot of young people, black and white, and mostly young African Americans could relate to,” he said. Told the Los Angeles Times in 1995.

However, five years on the show was enough for him.

“They wanted to go six or seven, and I decided I didn’t want to do that,” Williams Told the Chicago Tribune in 1997. “I had done everything I could with the role. And so I said let me go back, refresh myself, learn things, read, travel and just try to put more arrows in my quiver.

Williams came back for a Mod Squad Reunion TV movie in 1979. (Omar Epps played Linc opposite Claire Danes and Giovanni Ribisi in a 1999 version of the misguided series.)

He went on to play FBI agent Roger Hardy on the original Twin peaks and the humanoid Omet’iklan on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. And from 2003 to 2007, Williams portrayed father figure Philby Cross alongside Kellie Martin in 10 Mystery woman TV movies on Hallmark Channel.

His work also includes the films The fresh world (1963), Deep coverage (1992), Thug (1997), Life (1999), Impostor (2001), Constellation (2005), american gangster (2007), A day in the life (2009) and Lee Daniels’ Butler (2013) and television appearances The Hill Street Blues, Miami vice, Law and order, Everyone hates Chris, Burn notice, Justified and Empire.

Williams was married to actress Gloria Foster (Oracle in the first two Matrix films) from 1967 to 1984.

He is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, his daughter Jamey Phillips, his niece Suyin Shaw, his grandnephews Elliot Shaw and Ese Shaw, and his grandniece Azaria Verdin.