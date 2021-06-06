From the alleys of Cyprus to the glory of Hollywood: the incredible journey of a dog

Disney movie villain Cruella De Vil is known to be anti-dog – but in the case of a dog, she made one.

Marked and mangy rescue dog Bobby has had a difficult and lonely past on the streets of Cyprus where he has had to beg and fight for leftovers to survive.

Today, however, he is the star of a cult prequel as he joins La La Land actress Emma Stone in Cruella.

Bobby was rescued from the streets of Cyprus by a charity and had the chance to make his way into the heart and home of Hollywood animal trainer Julie Tottman, reports The Mirror.

Thanks to Julie, a few months later, he was auditioning for Disney’s next big hit.

Julie often uses rescue animals in movies, and Bobby was expected to join her list of success stories after the charity reached out on her behalf.

Despite his rough start, Bobby was a hit with his audition with Cruella and landed the role of Buddy, Cruella’s furry sidekick in his vendetta against the Dalmatians.

He was one of the only non-Dalmatians on set, but Julie said he was the star.

“Bobby is one of the easiest rescue animals I’ve worked with,” she said.

“He’s so natural, he takes the acting and he thrives in doing it.

“You get a little more on the animal rescue set because it’s like they’ve seen evil and are so grateful, and they love and adore you for saving them.

“I always cry, it’s adorable when they do their first scene knowing where they’re from.

“The world pushes them aside, but I know from experience that rescues are often the hardest working, most loyal, and loving animals.”







The 101 Dalmatians prequel landed on Disney + and in select theaters this week, which shares the origin of Cruella – played by Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone – and how she got hold of her hatred of Dalmatians.

In reality, however, Julie opened up about how Bobby stole her co-star’s heart.

The coach revealed that Emma was “absolutely in love” with Bobby and wrote him a thank you letter for being a top star.

She added: “She certainly would have taken him but he’s not going anywhere!”

Not only has Bobby gained notoriety, but also in his new home with Julie, thanks to the charity Rehoming Cyprus Dogs.

The charity, run by Briton Helen McGarry, couldn’t shed light on Bobby’s past, other than his nervousness and malnutrition.





“When they found him he was extremely skinny and nervous around men, indicating that he had been mistreated,” Julie said.

“He was a typical mangy street dog, he still has scars.”

When the association struggled to find Bobby a forever home, they gifted Julie with the two-year-old in March 2019.

He joined Julie’s other four dogs, who live on her farm with cats, chickens, foxes, deer, crows, crows and owls, all of whom have trained or acted in movies. After only two months of having Bobby, she proposed the puppy for the role of Buddy.

The trainer has worked with hundreds of animals that have appeared in blockbuster movies. For the Harry Potter series, she worked with another Rescue Fang, Hagrid’s dog, Hermione’s Crookshanks cat, and all of the owls.

Plus, she trained Specter White Cat (James Bond), Paddington Pigeons, and even Charlie’s Squirrels and the Chocolate Factory.

Julie’s training secret is to use food and toys to get her animals to listen and obey orders.

In Cruella, she had to teach Bobby how to grab a necklace the villain had thrown at her, crawl under a table, and deliver Emma’s lunch in a sandwich bag.

However, it was not just a simple teaching and a reward. Julie added: “He and Emma spent an average of five hours a day together.

“My biggest problem was how much Emma loved him because she was such a distraction that she made him all excited.







“Even between shoots, she always came to sit with Bobby, she was infatuated. At any moment, she could be with him, which was great for me because it helps the performance.”

Bobby’s most important task took a month of training as it is Bobby’s turn to be the lifeguard. In this scene, Bobby had to save Cruella from a fire while she was strapped to a chair.

“He really untied it, obviously I tied it up in a dog-friendly way, but he pulled it apart, pulling on it.”

Bobby wasn’t Julie’s only rescue on the set of Cruella. Dixie, the Chihuahua, played Wink who belonged to Cruella Jasper and Horace’s accomplices.

“She and Bobby got along really well, she was the boss,” she said.

Bobby’s life as a movie star is about to continue as Julie reveals he has already secured his next role, but in true A-list mode he is “not allowed to say what”.

Julie Tottman’s latest book, Rescue Me published by Sphere, a brand of Little, Brown Book Group, is now available. Cruella is also in theaters now.