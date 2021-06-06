First Look at the Complete Soldier Boy Shield Hypes Costume





Jensen Ackles reveals the first look at Soldier Boy’s shield in The Boys season 3 with a new image and teases that a full costume will be unveiled soon.

A new image ofThe boys Season 3 reveals the first glimpse of Soldier Boy’s shield. Amazon Prime launched one of the most popular superhero shows in recent memory in 2019 with The boysWhen Season 2 debuted in 2020,The boys“The popularity grew as more and more people watched the series. The story continued the boys’ quest to take down The Seven, the world’s greatest team of superheroes. Building on the success of these series, directed by showrunner Eric Kripke, Amazon announcedThe boys season 3 before the start of the second season. The boys includes a large ensemble conducted by Hughie Campbell of Jack Quaid, Billy Butcher of Karl Urban, Homelander of Antony Starr and Starlight of Erin Moriarty. Season 3 is set to introduce a number of new characters from the Garth Ennis and Darick Roberton comics, and no debut is more anticipated than Jensen Ackles playing Soldier Boy. theSupernatural The star will play the Captain America parody and tease his involvement on social media. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Boys: Jensen Ackles Season 3 Look Supports Boy Soldier Theory Ackles’ latest Soldier Boy tease reveals first look at character’s shield inThe boys season 3. The actor mentioned in his post that all of the bumps and scratches tell a story in Soldier Boy’s past and each of them ends with the character winning. The fairly comedic accurate shield is just the start, however, as Ackles says the full Soldier Boy character reveal is coming tomorrow. The Soldier Boy shield design adheres to the overall look he has in the comics with the Golden Eagle featured. The biggest difference visible from this first look is in the placement of the star. The comic version of the Soldier Boy shield has the star affixed to the top of the shield above the eagle’s head. ForThe boys season 3, the star has been moved to the center of the eagle shield and body. While the shield isn’t a perfect circle like Captain America’s, the centered star draws more similarities between the two patriotic heroes. With the full Soldier Boy costume reveal coming up, it’ll be fun to see what other changesThe boys season 3 made to the look of the character. Ackles teased his intense training regimen to play the character, which is expected to rock the Supes world when the series returns. Hopefully, the full costume reveal will provide fans with some additional teasing about Soldier Boy’s involvement, such as whether it’s the original Soldier Boy or a secret replacement. More: The Boys: Why Season 3 Has To Ditch The Comics Source: Jensen Ackles / Twitter Brooklyn 99: the real story behind Sterling K. Browns’ cameo

