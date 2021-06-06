1 star remained acting and opened a law firm





The Goonies is an iconic 80s movie and, in fact, a staple of adventure films. As the film was about a group of children, it featured a cast of talented young actors, many of whom are still prominent personalities and actors today. It makes sense: to debut in such a successful and critically acclaimed film as The Goonies could prepare an actor for success; some of the actors were already known as child actors when they started in this movie. However, not everyone decided to continue playing. In fact, one of the main players in The Goonies decided to pursue a different career, although he maintained ties to the entertainment industry. Which star has decided to leave the cinema? And what is he doing today? (left to right) Kerri Green, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohan and Martha Plimpton | Warner Brothers / Getty Images ‘The Goonies’ was an adventure film that focused on a group of children In 1985, Richard Donner directed and produced The Goonies, and it quickly became a cult hit. The film was set in Oregon, in a neighborhood known as “The Goon Docks,” and focused on a group of friends who were at risk of having their home foreclosed. The group of children find a pirate’s treasure map and decide to follow it to try and get the treasure. However, this puts them in conflict with a crime family: the Fratellis, who decide they want the treasure as well. In search of the treasure, the group goes through intense but wacky adventures before getting away with just enough to avoid foreclosures. The cast included many prominent actors. Sean Astin, who will play Samwise Gamegee in the Lord of the Rings, played the main character, Mikey. Well-known child actor Corey Feldman played Mouth, and now veteran actor Martha Plimpton played Stef. But one of the main players has taken a very different path from the others. Jeff Cohen played a character named “Chunk” One of the eponymous Goonies was a boy named “Chunk”. Chunk’s character was goofy and goofy, but he also helps the Goonies get away with it in the end. Chunk was played by Jeff Cohen, who was only 11 at the time but had previously acted in TV movies and episodes of some TV shows. He had a few other roles after The Goonies in some TV comedies, including Family ties and The Amazing World of Disney. However, in 1991, he will assume his last role as an actor, in the TV movie Perfect harmony on the civil rights movement. Jeff Cohen quit cinema to pursue law Cohen, while acting, discovered an interest in the business side of entertainment. He held summer jobs in the commercial sector and in 1996 received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from UC Berkeley. This led him to UCLA Law School and, according to BuzzFeed, he established his own law firm in 2002. This law firm has been very successful, and although Cohen is no longer acting, he is still a prominent figure for his legal career and for his contributions to various bodies. Press. Child actors can follow a multitude of paths. Some find it difficult to adjust into adulthood, some continue to act into adulthood, and some disappear from public view. Cohen took a whole different path: he no longer acts, but returned to the industry from a different perspective, making him a new type of public figure. RELATED: You probably didn’t know these celebrities had law degrees







