Paul Mescal wins TV Bafta for Normal People lead actor award

Paul Mescal won TV lead actor Bafta in London tonight for his performance in Normal People.

he native of Kildare (25) won the award for his role as Connell in the hit television series based on the best-selling novel by Irish writer Sally Rooneys.

He beat fierce competition from John Boyega (Small Ax), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Shaun Parkes (Small Ax) and Waleed Zuaiter (Bagdad Central).

Mescal accepted the award in person at a scaled-down ceremony at the BBC Television Center in London.

He paid tribute to Element Pictures, the Irish production company behind the hit series, as well as its co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and Irish director Lenny Abrahamson.

I know everyone always says it’s great to be nominated with such amazing actors. But they really, really are. They are real leaders in the field, he said.

He added that he was lucky to be able to continue working during the pandemic, saying: It was pretty crazy. I’m so lucky that I was able to keep working to a point and it’s a really nice way to tie a knot.

Mescal revealed that he spent a week with Abrahamson and Edgar-Jones before filming.

I think it was more like a chance for me and Daisy to meet us, to see each other.

But we had done a chemistry read before that so I think there was kind of an understanding that we would work well together and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner for this show, he said. before the award ceremony.

He also revealed during the question-and-answer session that he feels a real kinship with his character. I identify with the situations he’s been in and see my friends in him too, he said.

You know, I see people that I love and care about in the kind of capsule of him, so it was sort of totally that I recognized the kind of heart and soul in them very quickly.

After the ceremony, he revealed how the hit series has totally changed my life and gave me the opportunity to continue doing the job that I love.

I think it struck a chord because it’s seeing two people that I think people can relate to and see how they navigate life, he said.

He told reporters how the series, which focuses on the intermittent relationship between Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell, focuses on the normal human in society and treats their joys, traumas and tribulations with the utmost respect.

He added that he and Edgar-Jones are very close and that he would like to do another round of Normal people and would be working with Daisy again in the blink of an eye, although there is nothing currently in the works.

Regardless of work or something, I’m just excited to see her so we can meet again. It will be great, he said.

Mescal, who was a guest presenter at the Bafta TV awards ceremony last year, said this year has been odd.

It feels like the circle has come full circle, having presented here last year to be in a room with people on the cutting edge of TV right now and it was really very special and touching.

The other Irish nominees weren’t so lucky last night. Wolf walkers from Cartoon Saloon did not win the Bafta animated film award, which went to Pixars Soul, while Dublin actor Barry Keoghan failed to win the gong for best supporting actor for Quiet with the horses who went to Daniel Kaluuya for this role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Niamh Algar was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Quiet with the horses but lost to Yuh-Jung Youn for Under the threat.

for his role in I can destroy you.Meanwhile, Michaela Coel was named Best Actress at the ceremony