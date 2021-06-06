Hollywood gave dandelions a bad name | Lifestyles

Connect with us

Hollywood gave dandelions a bad name

More than ever in recent times, the world seems to be dividing into diverse and widely separated groups on almost every subject. Red or blue. Apple or Android. Dog or cat. Dandelion sprayer or dandelion tolerant. Whatever your goal, it’s a guarantee that someone else is adamantly against it.

I don’t know when the Dandelion became Public Enemy # 1, but during the months of May and June it certainly gives the FBI Top 10 a hard time.

Dandelions probably wouldn’t have such a bad reputation if there weren’t so many and if they weren’t spread so easily. Yet are they really that bad?

I love a beautiful green lawn as much as the next person, but not when that beautiful green lawn comes with a little sign that says: Chemically treated. Keep children and pets away until they are dry. If kids and pets are meant to stay away from something, maybe it behooves us to follow the same advice.

I blame Hollywood for fixing the Americas with perfectly manicured lawns without dandelions. Movie houses always have backyards that look like country club lawns, and the only people who have weed backyards are inevitably drug dealers or sneaky others with a big pot of moonlight. by their side.

When I was growing up I desperately wanted my family to be normal, like the Brady Bunch. In my quest for normality, I figured our lawn should look like Bradys Emerald Green and weed free instead of how our lawn looked green but laden with dandelions.

For my 10th birthday, I asked my parents to water the lawn as a gift, in order to blend in more with the rest of the neighborhood. My father did not mince words in his answer.

Forget it. When you put chemicals on the grass to kill dandelions, those chemicals go down into the soil and end up in the water we drink. Do you want to drink chemicals just so you don’t have to stare at dandelions?

But the Bradys don’t have dandelions, I said.

Who are the Bradys?

The Brady Group.

My father hit his head. Bradys’ backyard is Model Astroturf, and this show is dumb. Now think of anything else you want for your birthday.

Slowly I got to the way my dad thought of dandelions, not The Brady Bunch, especially after realizing that being a conformist wasn’t as fun as I thought and in all likelihood no one would consider me. as normal.

Plus, the more I thought about dads’ comments about chemicals entering groundwater, the less important a perfectly green, weed-free lawn became. Mark and I have plucked and plucked dandelions over the years, but we’ve never sprayed them. Which means that right now we have a yard that looks pretty much like a Hollywood lawn as you might imagine.

In the defense of dandelions, they play an important ecological role. They are a source of food for bees, butterflies, moths and some birds.

They are fully edible and can even be made into wine.

But I realize that these perks don’t make them any more appealing. Dandelions are like all annoying parents who have good points but never know when to go and spread their stuff all over the place.

Chemicals, on the other hand, are like everyone’s least favorite teacher who gets the job done but quite possibly leaves long lasting trauma unseen in its wake.

It is certainly a hot topic. People who vaporize are angry with those who don’t and vice versa. My personal problem with spraying is that it’s kind of like smoking just because someone wants to light up doesn’t mean the rest of us should have to inhale their secondhand smoke. But I guess people in favor of spraying might say the same thing just because I don’t mind dandelions, that doesn’t mean it’s fair for my dandelions to spread their seeds up and down the block.

Let’s face it; there is no solution to spraying compared to no spray problem that will make everyone happy.

The best we can do is keep shooting if that’s our method of weeding, spraying if you like, and remembering that each of us is entitled to our own opinions, even though we think The Brady Bunch was an excellent television and that the humble dandelion has a place in the world but not on any lawn in La La Land.

Nell Musolf is a freelance writer who lives in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at [email protected].



