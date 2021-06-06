Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby girl





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having a big weekend! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed his little girl on Friday June 4, confirming the news on their Archewell website. The baby was born under the trusted care of doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world, the press release says in part. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. Both mother and child are healthy and doing well and are settling in at home. The Sussexes also shared the meaning of their daughter’s name, saying Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, is a nod to Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales. The couple, who also have 2-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, also shared a special thank you message for fans on the website. On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili, wrote the founders of Archewell. She is more than we could ever have imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we have felt across the world. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family. Lilibets’ name will have special meaning for Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was referred to by this nickname by family members like a child, according to People. Her late husband Prince Philip, who died in April, used the nickname for her throughout their 73-year marriage. At his funeral, Queen Elizabeth left a handwritten note for him that she signed with the childhood nickname. Fans will also not be surprised that Harry and Meghan chose a name that honors his mother. Prince William and Kate Middleton also honored Diana naming their daughter, Princess Charlotte. The 6-year-old royal family bears the full name of Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Harry and Meghan have revealed their second baby will be a girl during their revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The couple told the host they had no plans to have more children but were grateful for their current family unit. Having any child, any one, or any one would be great, but having a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Harry said. Now we have our family. We have the four of us and our two dogs, and that’s great.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos