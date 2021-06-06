Mumtaz Sorcar on his new Bollywood sports film





She was an avid athlete from a young age, holding a shot put record at school level. Then she learned boxing for many years. She went on to play a boxer in her Bolly debut Saala Khadoos. On the sets, she trained with professional boxers! And now Mumtaz Sorcar is immersed in research work and training to play a cricketer in a sports film by Bolly. She is also looking forward to starting her Bengali projects soon. A conversation with Mumtaz, the youngest daughter of PC wizard Sorcar Jr … Some time ago you were busy shooting a Bollywood movie. What can you tell us about the film? Yes, this is a very special film. At the moment, filming is stopped due to the pandemic and of course containment. Once things improve, we’ll hopefully resume filming soon. It’s a cricket movie and I’m super excited about it! I can’t say anything more about it at the moment. The character that I play is super special and I’m really proud to be a part of this movie and I’m extremely excited about it. Since the movie is about cricket … we have to ask you … are you a big fan of cricket ?! I have always tried different kinds of sports, like boxing, tennis, basketball. I was super active at school! I had won quite a few gold medals at the YMCA. Cricket was a game that never really caught my attention. It was a game that didn’t get me very excited, even though the whole nation is excited. Now, of course, I understand the game better. I played it. I trained for it. I like the game more now.

What are your favorite cricket memories? I remember trying the game in college. The first time I tried my batting I hit the ball like I was playing tennis. I hit him so hard that he was considered a long six. Now of course I know the rules, dynamics and technique of cricket. Have you been to Eden Gardens to watch a cricket match? I went there a long time ago … the Knight Riders were playing for the first time. I witnessed this match. I had a lot of fun but I think I was also more busy catching up with people around me than really watching the game (laughs). Obviously, it was really exciting. And having a stadium that’s packed with people … that whole aura in itself is really exciting. I was imbibing myself in that. At that time, I didn’t understand the game as much. But I loved the atmosphere and the way people were totally in it. I really had a good time. Do you have friends or family members who are cricketer geeks? Did you participate in these discussions? No one in my family watches cricket unfortunately! I have friends who are big fans of cricket, and they get so superstitious about certain games. They’re like, “Oh my god, you can’t turn on the fan, or move out of that chair, or blink your eyes!” “ What was your first reaction when you received the offer to act in the cricket movie? I was super excited but scared too … scared in a good way, since the character I’m playing isn’t easy to play. The pressure to be able to fill that character’s arc and become her was high, so it’s pretty difficult. It gave me a few sleepless nights, but I figured out how to deal with this situation. The crew, my co-stars and the director … all are amazing. How did you start your research work? I obviously had to start playing. And understand the game well. I play a real character, so I had to do some extensive research on her. I still do. The manners, the way she talks, the way she plays, she has a unique style … I understand that. It’s not easy to be the character I play. She is incredible. Have you watched tapes or read books? I have watched countless tapes and recordings. A lot of things have been invested. I had to start training immediately, really strenuous. It’s not easy to play cricket. I play an internationally renowned cricketer who has her own style. It’s a big challenge. I had to put in a lot of time and effort to make it all go well. I ended up having cuts, bruises and muscle pain … for a while I was in terrible pain. Are you a better bowler or a batsman? I think I’m a better pitcher right now. My character is a bowler. A rhythm maker. I bowled more than bat. Personally I like both. Both have their advantages. Miss you are not on the cricket ground now? Absolutely. When you start a project, you want to end it smoothly. But then we had to stop. Do you practice shade at home? Yes, I also practice dreaming! I do all. Sometimes I wake up and do the action. This constant anxiety is there, what if I forgot what I learned. How do you spend the days of confinement? I discover different creative ways of occupying myself. My mom makes sure we are all very busy with the housework. I watch a lot of movies and do my acting homework. I received a few more scripts and am going through them and discovering these characters as well. The whole family is together … it’s something I’ve always missed … before the pandemic we were running here and there. Now the whole family gets together all the time.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos