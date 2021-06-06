On this gay day: actor Harvey Fierstein is born | OUTInPerth





Actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein was born in 1954 Harvey Fierstein was born that day in 1954. He is known for his award-winning theatrical work Torch Song Trilogy and for writing the books for musicals.La Cage aux Folles, Kinky Boots,andNewsies. Along with his acting work, Fierstein is also a successful actor. He won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Edna Turnblad in the musicalHair spray. He had previously won Tony Awards for his play Torch Song Trilogy, which won him the trophies for Best Actor and Best Play. Fierstein also collaborated with Australian singer-songwriter Peter Allen on his musicalDiamond Legs,Fierstein wrote the book for the 1988 musical which was considered one of Broadway’s greatest commercial flops. On screen, he appeared in the film version of his own work.Torch song trilogy, as well as having memorable roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Bullets Over Broadway, Independence Day,in addition to providing the voice of Yao in the Disney animated filmMulan. Most recently, Fierstein wrote and performed in the solo piece Beautiful beautifulwho saw him play American politician Bella Abzug. He also wrote the screenplays for television musicalsLe Wiz – Live,andLacquer – Live. Playwright Peter Shaffer died that day in 2016 Playwright Sir Peter Shaffer died that day in 2016, he was 90 years old. Shaffer is best known for the game Equus. The story of a troubled young man discussing with a psychiatrist why he blinded multiple horses sparked controversy on its original release and continued to challenge audiences for decades. Next to EquusShaffer is also known for his game Amadeus, the story of the rivalry between Wolfgang Mozart and the lesser-known composer Antonio Salieri. The play was adapted for the screen and became an Oscar-winning film. Shaffers’ work often tackled themes of homosexuality and featured characters who stepped outside of the norm. The playwright’s first work The salty seawas presented by the BBC in 1954. Its big breakthrough came in 1958 when its play Five-digit exercisewas directed in the West End by Sir John Gielgud. The play was also successful on Broadway and was adapted for a movie. Shaffers’ next project was a double bill The private ear / the public eyewhich starred Kenneth Williams and Dame Maggie Smith. Shaffer would work with Smith again in the late ’80s to write the play. Lettuce and lovageespecially for the actress. After a historic tour of the Globe Theater, the play moved to Broadway and Smith won the Tony Award for Best Actress. In 1973, Shaffers’ most famous work Equuspremiered, the controversial play was a hit around the world, but when a production toured the town of Geraldton, Washington in the 1970s, the show was halted by police. Actor Robert van Mackelenberg spent several hours in cells before being released. The play was adapted into a 1977 film that was directed by Sidney Lumet and starred Richard Burton and future Spooks star Peter Firth. Equus saw a resurgence in popularity when it was staged in London in 2007. Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Richard Griffiths took on the lead roles. The production garnered public attention as Radcliffe appeared naked in the play, taking on his first role as an adult actor after a career as a boy wizard. A 2009 Perth production presented by the now defunct Perth Theater Company starred Australian actor Khan Chittenden. Shaffer received a CBE in 1987 and was knighted in 2001. PIO staff You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

PIO staff







