LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION! Pennsbury Prom 2021 Celebrates Hollywood Nights with DJ Pauly D | Yardley area

PENNSBURY >> In a celebration of glitz and glamor that culminated with a top-notch performance from DJ Pauly D, Pennsbury once again proved on Saturday why he held the title of best prom in America.

Renowned for the breadth and depth of its prom, the 2021 event was no exception, starting with an arrival parade featuring all modes of transportation, from boats and fire trucks to tanks and even a DeLorean Back to the Future car.

Hundreds of enthusiastic family members and fans lined the parade route between the east and west campuses, some capturing the moment on camera like Yardley’s Rick McGanisch who had each float wave.

I’m trying to make them understand that this is the best time of their lives – here, now, he said, shouting at another tank as it passed and encouraging everyone on board to smile and greet.

Upon entering PHS East, students walked through a red carpet flanked by Oscar statues and transformed into a school transformed into a visual celebration of Hollywood Nights, the theme of this year’s Star Ball.

Once inside the gates, they knew they were no longer in Fairless Hills, standing in a hall hailing one of Tinseltown’s biggest motion pictures, The Wizard of Oz.

Couples walked through Munchkinland, past talking apple trees and posed for photos in front of a mural of the famous Emerald Castle.

Throughout high school, hand-painted murals and 3D artwork transformed the familiar building into an imaginative and colorful environment designed especially for these students by the prom committee as well as parents. and faithful alumni.

Inside the cafeteria, students sat for dinner surrounded by colorful murals celebrating the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Golden Globes. And in the hallway just outside the cafeteria, a tribute to Hollywood’s scariest creations, from Freddy Krueger and Poltergeist to the Killer of The Shining and Ghostface of Scream.

The walk to the gymnasium led the couples around a life-size replica of the Star Wars antagonist, Darth Vader; below a threatening sandworm from Beetlejuice, which snaked through the ceiling; and through a corridor of black light homage to the house of the stars.

Just outside the auditorium, a Sweet Shoppe snack bar offered students drinks and treats while inside the auditorium, the Faculty Band performed tracks, including Sweet Home Pennsbury.

This year’s performance of the Faculty Band included many familiar names from PHS, such as John Sanders, Mark Cherepko, Jamie Rivera, Steve Myers, Evan Altieri, Jim Moyer, and Scott Stout.

Steps from the gymnasium, the students walked through a hallway dedicated to Hollywood’s greats – its Oscar winners.

Golden Oscar statues towered to the ceiling, flanking a hallway decorated with murals from Tinseltown’s most legendary films. A humorous depiction showed a falcon swimming on the surface of the ocean with the Jaws’ Killer Shark swimming from below.

Inside the gym, the energy level was palpable as rap music rocked the house, lights pulsed and a Phoenix-like creature spun above a crowded dance floor, which wouldn’t not been possible just a few months ago.

At around 10 p.m., DJ Pauly D, best known for his role on the MTV reality show, “Jersey Shore,” and his spin-off, The Pauly D Project, took control, boosting the energy level to the extreme and sending the dance floor into a frenzy for an unforgettable spectacle and an unforgettable evening.

This is not DJ Pauly Ds’ first performance at the Falcons Nest. In fact, he has become a regular at the event, spinning his songs and jamming in the DJ Pauly D style.

No doubt this ball will go down in Falcon history as the ball that withstood a global pandemic and beat the odds.

A few weeks earlier, Pennsbury officials had planned a much different experience, limited to a ballroom parade, dinner outside, masks and no dancing. But thanks to an aggressive vaccination campaign and rapidly declining COVID infection rates, authorities were able to update and modify its security protocols to allow for a more traditional ball.

We’re happy to be able to provide that to students this year, said Reggie Meadows, director of PHS East. It’s good to see the students coming together and to see everyone so happy. This is something we desperately wanted to give them.

Planning for a very different event started in January and has morphed and changed over the months with various iterations from a simple parade to an event outside of the event that took place on Saturday.

Meadows gives the Prom Committee and its many faculty, students, community counselors and volunteers credit for adapting to ever-changing circumstances.

They did an amazing job to be able to pivot so many times along the way. With so many iterations, it was amazing they were able to pull this off, Meadows said. And look at the result. Creativity amazes me. This is what makes it so unique and makes it the best prom in America.

PHS East Deputy Director Laura Tittle was the lead building administrator for the ball. Staff advisers included Terry Poulton, Tara Bellman, MaryAnn Daley, Dan Mahoney, Curtis May, Shannon Poulton and Maggie Weber.

The PHS Senior Prom 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 mitigation restrictions in place last spring. However, an invitation was extended at the time to the Class of 2020 to attend this year’s event. According to the high school administration, around 125 of the seniors of 2020 have expressed interest and have been invited to this year’s prom as guests of the class of 2021.