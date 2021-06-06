Bhagyashree’s ‘Sunday vibes’ are all about enjoying a cup of coffee, see here | Entertainment News





Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree posted two candid photos of herself on Sunday, much to her fans’ delight. Both photos appeared to be from her home. Sharing them, she wrote: “Sunday Vibes! Kabhi subah …. kabhi shyam, Hum lete eh bas coffee ka naam. #Sunday #sundayvibes #coffeetime #coffeelover #coffeegram #coffee #sunrise_and_sunsets #morningsbelike #eveningsbelike.” The first photo showed her in a purple bathrobe, sitting on a sofa with a mug in her hand. The second photo was of her sitting by a table on a balcony with the open sea behind her with a mug in her hand. Her fans loved the photos and dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments area. Some also wrote “nice” and “beautiful”. Bhagyashree became a star overnight with her very first film, Maine Pyar Kiya, released in 1989. But soon after, she married Himalaya Dassani and practically said goodbye to her acting career. Not that she hasn’t worked in films at all; she starred in three films, all facing her husband. And then she took a long break. Speaking of leaving Bollywood, she told Indian Express in an interview, “Artists work really, really hard to get the kind of success that I got back then. I got it quite easily and very early in my life. I feel that I was not faithful to my God because he gave it to me and I did not show gratitude towards it, I did not appreciate the success that was showered on me. And now I see it as a learning experience. “ “I must have done something right,” she continued, vowing “to be more grateful for the opportunities that presented themselves to me on my second run.” She added: “I hope the audience likes me again, and this time I will be very grateful. I wouldn’t have given up acting, if I had had the kind of learning I have today.” hui. “ In the past two years, she has been seen in Kannada films. We will see her in two major films – Radhe Shyam, alongside Prabhas and Pooja Hegde and in Thalaivi with Kangana Ranaut. Related stories

