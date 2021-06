Star Trek and Purple Rain actor Clarence Williams III dies at 81

Clarence Williams III, ABC star The Mod Squad, has left us. Representatives for the Harlem-born actor confirmed the news with Hollywood journalist, confirming that the actor died Friday, June 4 in Los Angeles from complications from colon cancer. He was 81 years old. Williams is arguably best known for his role in The mod squad but also had leading roles on the big screen in Purple Rain, Half-cooked, Sugar Hill, and Hood Tales, among others. Born in 1939, Williams III first pursued an acting career after serving two years in the United States Army. Her first professional credit came on the Broadway play The long dream in 1960, and he remained on stage for most of the next decade. His breakout role came on the aforementioned The Mod Squad, a counter-culture “hippie” detective series where he played a character named Linc Hayes. Williams ended up appearing in 123 episodes of The mod squad between 1968 and 1973. Shortly after his career on the ABC show ended, the actor got his first film credit on Purple rain alongside Prince, Apollonia Kotero and Morris Day. Gender-related projects that Williams has been involved in include Star Trek DS9 (Omet’iklan) and Twin peaks (FBI Agent Roger Hardy). He retired from acting in 2016 after starring in Snow bird, a short film directed by Sean Baker. Williams said in 1997 that ABC initially intended The mod squad to last six or seven years, but he felt it was right to give up after five years. “I gave up on purpose,” he told the Chicago Tribune at the time. “I decided that (the show) was over, we played it for five years, and they wanted to go six or seven years, and I decided I didn’t want to do that. I had done everything. what I could with the And so I said let me go back, refresh myself, learn things, read, travel and just try to put more arrows in my quiver. “ Williams is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, daughter Jamey Phillips, niece Suyin Shaw, nephews Elliot and Ese Shawn, and grandniece Azaria Verdin. Cover photo by CBS via Getty Images

