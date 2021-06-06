Bollywood Richa Sharma energizes Kashmir Sufi culture

Bollywood book singer Richa Sharma, who arrived in Kashmir yesterday after 21 years, said she was delighted to resume her romance with the region.

Speaking to Brighter Kashmir, she said it was the same date and day in 2000 when she and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan launched the DD Kashir channel.

She said that when the plane touched down at Srinagar Airport, it was a joyful moment for her to see the beautiful Kashmir Valley again.

She said Kashmir has always been hospitable and gracious to people visiting from mainland India. Mesmerized by the beauty of Kashmir, she said it was a perfect land of consolation, even for foreigners.

Staying in the houseboat in the Golden Lake area of ​​the famous Dal Lake (King of Sea Houseboat Group) is a new experience for me, Sharma said.

Her visit to Valley comes following the filming of a song by Mumbai-based music company “AR Music studios. The company is making a video album called” Mere Ali Maula Ali “which is based on the revival of the culture. Sufi of Kashmir.

The song is written by Nitishwar Kumar, directed by Jaan Nissar Lone and produced by Rani Hazarika. The filming of the song is in full swing at various locations in Kashmir.

This album is a composition of Sufi influence. Versatile Reading Singer Richa Sharma, who has many Sufi Bollywood songs to her credit, lent her voice to this album.

She said she needs to keep an eye on whether filming for the song is going smoothly and that for filming she will also be featured in the song.

She said Kashmir is beautiful, “We can’t take our eyes off this picturesque beauty.”

She also expressed her happiness to be a part of this song. “Everything has its destiny and so does this song. Everything fell into place from the dates, the shooting and even coming to this place. I feel so blessed and happy. This is a Sufi song that will contain all the elements of the shrines related to the Sufis. So by being a part, I feel honored, ”she said. She said I can assure you it will be an unusual album and it will be a blast for the audience.