Clarence Williams III, actor of “Mod Squad” and “Purple Rain”, deceased at 81 years old





Clarence Williams III, the actor who played Linc Hayes on television The mod squad as well as played Prince’s father in Purple rain, died at the age of 81. Williams management has confirmed the actor’s death at Variety, adding that Williams died from a battle with colon cancer. New York-born Williams, grandson of jazz great Clarence Williams, made his acting debut on Broadway and other theatrical productions in the mid-1960s before being cast. The mod squad, the influential five-season counter-culture crime series on ABC. “Mod Squad innovated, ”Vernon Reid of Living Color tweeted Sunday. “Clarence Williams III has innovated. You can draw a direct line from Clarence Williams III to the two Denzels & Idris. It’s his cranky MF blood running through The Kid in Purple rain it is the furnace of his pain and his genius. Williams said to Los Angeles Times in 1995, “It was a very different role for an African American and a wonderful lead character that a lot of young people, black and white, and mostly young African Americans could relate to. I get so much feedback from this show. even now and she’s almost 30 years old. “ More than a decade later The mod squad completed in 1973, Williams – who left Hollywood to return to the stage – made his big-screen debut as the Kid’s abusive and troubled father in Purple rain; Prince himself recruited Williams to play his father in the 1984 autobiographical film. “There was an acoustic guitar sitting on the set and Prince was sitting on the floor just staring into space and I guess he was going through the same process as I was, thinking about what we had shot,” Williams told the Los Angeles Times to work on Purple rain. “He just picked up the guitar and started to doodle. I had my eyes closed, and I was leaning back against the chair and thought of Jimi Hendrix. I mean he was hitting a few chords and the soundstage was absolutely quiet. It was just a wonderful, wonderful experience. After returning to Hollywood, the actor appeared on television shows like Twin peaks, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Judging Amy. Other notable movie roles include drug lord Sampson Simpson in Dave Chappelle’s stoner comedy Half Cooked, legendary “Jelly Roll” pianist Morton in Giuseppe Tornatore’s The Legend of 1900, the devil disguised as Mr. Simms in Hood tales, as well as roles in I will piss you off, Thug, Deep coverage, Sugar hill and american gangster.







