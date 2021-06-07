Hollyoaks actor David Tag lost two friends to suicide during lockdown – now urging men to talk about their mental health





Hollyoaks star David Tag is on a mission to encourage men with mental health issues to open up about their feelings. David, who plays Sylver McQueen in the soap opera Channel Four, is an ambassador for the MenWalkTalk charity with the aim of bringing men together to walk, talk, share their feelings and reduce social isolation. He became an ambassador after experiencing a breakup a few years ago. During the lockdown, David lost two friends to suicide who unbeknownst to their family and friends were suffering from their mental health.





(Image: David Tag / Instagram)

David says that as an actor who plays an alpha male role on the show, he wants to show people that it’s okay to talk about their feelings. “Even the happiest faces can suffer from mental health issues,” he told us. “The association organizes meetings where you can open up to each other. “I am a willing person and found out during confinement that a lot of people were suffering in different ways. “During the lockdown, two people I know committed suicide.” Speaking about the importance of addressing the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, he said: “When it comes to the serious stuff, men pull back and think ‘I’m pathetic, weak and stupid. “There is a stigma. David, who is preparing to welcome his first child with his girlfriend Abi Harrison next month, plans to take a mental health first aid course in his role as ambassador for MenWalkTalk, which has hosted events in the south and is now planning a walk to the Manchester area.



Receive a weekly recap of Coronation Street news, spoilers, and fan chats delivered straight to your inbox. The newsletter will arrive in your inbox on a Friday and bring you highlights of everything we wrote about Weatherfield that week. It will include the latest action on and off the cobblestones, what you thought of the main storylines of the soap opera, and what the stars are doing away from the set. And much more ! So you will never miss a thing. To register, simply follow this link and check the box next to MEN Coronation Street. David thinks it helps to feel more in harmony with nature. “We are so engrossed in everyday life that when you go out and see the beautiful views it helps you relax,” he said. Last year, Hollyoaks projected a powerful storyline in which the character of Kyle Kelly, played by Adam Rickitt, committed suicide to highlight that suicide is the leading cause of death for men under 50. He was found by his friend Darren Osborne, who had also considered committing suicide. “I am proud to be a part of Hollyoaks,” he said. “In the scenario where Sylver killed his own mother, he went to a psychologist to talk about his sanity.”







