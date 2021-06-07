Alicia Silverstone Joins TikTok With Idle Return





Alicia Silverstone debuts on TikTok, reprising the role of Cher Horowitz and recreating an iconic scene from 1995’s Clueless.

Alicia Silverstone brought Cher Horowitz into the world of TikTok. Silverstone debuted on TikTok recreating an iconic scene from the 1995sDistraught with his son Bear, according to THAT ONE. In the TikTok video, Silverstone wears a yellow plaid blazer similar to the one she wore in the teen romantic comedy and recreates the scene where Cher pulls a dashing teen away from her and synchronizes Cher’s tagline, “Ugh! . “ RELATED: REPORT: Toxic Avenger Reboot Makes Elijah Wood Main Villain Silverstone also reposted the TikTok video on it Twitter account, with the caption, “Guess I’m on TikTok now. ”She also added the hashtags“ #AsIf ”and“ #Clueless ”. Released in 1995 as a new version of Jane Austen Emma,Distraught follows Cher, a self-described matchmaker, a wealthy Beverly Hills high school student who decides to give a new hopelessly awkward student named Tai (Brittany Murphy) a makeover. But when Tai becomes more popular than she is, Cher realizes that her disapproving ex-brother-in-law (Paul Rudd) was right about how superficial she is. The film also starred Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, Elisa Donovan, Jeremy Sisto and Wallace Shawn. The film also inspired a spin-off series, starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher and aired on ABC for three seasons from 1996 to 1999. A new musical based on Distraught also opened on Broadway in 2018 and starred Disney actor Dove Cameron as Cher. RELATED: Nickelodeon, Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reboot Sets 2023 Release Date Ironically, Silverstone’s debut on TikTok came just weeks after Peacock decided to unplug his project. Distraught to restart. Now-canceled reboot series reportedly focused on Cher’s best friend Dionne Davenport ‘stage[ping] in Cher’s vacant Air Jordan. Although Peacock is no longer moving forward with the project, CBS Studios has confirmed that it plans to redevelop a “potentially different” version of the original film. KEEP READING: iCarly Reboots in First Paramount + Trailer Source: Twitter, THAT ONE Shazam: Zachary Levi returns in the first teaser of Fury of the Gods

About the Author Keegan Prosser

(699 articles published)

Keegan Prosser is a pop culture writer, editor, and nerd based in the greater Seattle area. She previously contributed to publications such as The Seattle Weekly, Rolling Stone Magazine and the Alaska Airlines Blog. She can usually be found browsing record stores or revisiting the Harry Potter series (book). More from Keegan Prosser







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos