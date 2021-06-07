Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana | Region

Prince Harry and Meghan may have stepped away from royal duties, but the family appeared to be at the forefront in naming their second child, Lilibet Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in California on Friday.

The name honors both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family, Harry and Meghan, also known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wrote in a statement accompanying the birth announcement on Sunday.

The baby is more than we could have imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we have felt around the world, they continued.

The baby girl was born at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif., And weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, a spokesperson for the couple said. The child is eighth to the British throne.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said the queen; Harry’s father, Prince Charles; her brother, Prince William; and other family members had been informed and are ‘delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated the couple in a tweet.

Harry and former actor Meghan Markle tied the knot at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a year later.

No photos of the newborn or the Sussexes accompanied the ad. The couple said that instead of freebies, they ask those interested to inquire about or support nonprofits working for women and girls, including Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or the Myna Mahila Foundation. .

The birth of the healthy baby girl opens a happy chapter for the couple following a miscarriage in July 2020. Meghan has personally recounted the traumatic experience in hopes of helping others.

Months before the miscarriage, the couple announced they were stepping down from royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They live in Montecito, an upscale neighborhood near Santa Barbara, California.

After leaving their royal duties, they gave Oprah Winfrey an explosive TV interview in March, in which the couple described painful comments about Archies’ dark skin tone before she was born and Meghan spoke of the intense isolation she felt within the royal family that led her to consider suicide .

Buckingham Palace said the couple’s allegations of racism were concerning and would be dealt with in private.

Winfrey and Harry recently collaborated on the Apple TV + mental health series The Me You Cant See.

In the interview with Oprah, Meghan also touched on the fact that her son did not receive the title of prince. Harry said the royals cut him off financially after announcing his intention to step down from his roles and that he was able to keep his family safe with the money his mother left behind .

Despite the relinquishment of royal duties, Harry’s place in the order of succession to the throne remains.

The first seven places remain unchanged: Prince Charles; Prince William; the Williams children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Prince Harry and his son Archie.

The birth of Lilibets moves Prince Andrew, who was born second in the row in 1960, to ninth place.

Read all of AP’s stories about Prince Harry and Meghan on https://apnews.com/PrinceHarry.