Longtime Scholastic CEO dies at 84 – The Hollywood Reporter





Richard Robinson, who as a longtime director of Scholastic Inc. has chaired bestsellers such as JK Rowling’s Harry potter novels and Suzanne Collins The hunger Games as well as a wide range of educational materials, book clubs and book fairs, is dead. He was 84 years old. The children’s publishing giant announced that Robinson died on Saturday, but did not immediately provide a cause. The publisher said he was in excellent health. “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dick Robinson,” Scholastic’s board of directors said in a statement. “Dick was a true visionary in the world of children’s books and a tireless advocate for children’s literacy and education with remarkable passion throughout his life.” Scholastic is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books. The estimated net worth of the company is around $ 1.2 billion, down from over $ 1.6 billion in 2016, but well above a low of less than $ 800 million during last year’s pandemic. A native of Pittsburgh and a graduate of Harvard College, Robinson was the son of Maurice R. Robinson, who founded Scholastic as a class magazine in 1920. The youngest Robinson worked as a teacher and bricklayer, among others, before joining Scholastic in the middle of the year. 1960s. He was appointed President in 1974, CEO in 1975 and Chairman of the Board of Directors in 1982. Over the past decade, Robinson has received an honorary National Book Award for his contributions to the literary community and has been cited by PEN America for his contributions to free speech. “Working with you and the Scholastic team on Harry Potter has been one of the most important and meaningful partnerships of my life,” said Rowling, the UK author for whom Scholastic was the US publisher of his Potter books, in a 2019 release, provided for the PEN Prize. “A unique relationship exists between the authors and the publishers who supported them – and you, Dick, have supported me and my work in countless indescribable ways. “ Scholastic also publishes popular series such as Dav Pilkey’s Captain Slip and Norman Bridwell Clifford the big red dog, and has a long tradition in classrooms through its clubs, newsletters and other programs, including a partnership with novelist James Patterson. Robinson’s time at Scholastic was marked by financial ups and downs, even with the historic success of the Harry Potter books, and occasional battles with censors who opposed books like Potter, Captain Slip and that of Alex Gino George as inappropriate for young readers. In an interview last year with the Associated Press, Robinson noted that Scholastic had undergone profound changes in culture and aimed to educate readers in an unbiased manner. “We are dealing with issues like global warming, racial inequality in a way that does not polarize the issue but gives perspectives on both sides and is a balanced neutral stance but not in the sense of being bland,” he said. he declared. “Here are the other’s arguments. Here is what people are saying. Here are questions you can ask to form your own perspective.







