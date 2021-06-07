Dennis Whites likely departure gives Acting Mayor Kim Janey an opening

It has been an obvious unprecedented saga. White was appointed commissioner on the sudden retirement of Willie Gross earlier this year. And then things immediately exploded, after The Globe unearthed a domestic violence complaint and internal affairs investigation dating back to 1999. The complaint concerned violence against his wife at the time, who was and remains a Boston police officer. .

Then-mayor Marty Walsh put White on leave and appointed an independent investigator. The report by that investigator, Tamsin Kaplan, revealed an earlier complaint about White involving violence against a woman, and his departure has been more than likely since then.

Through his attorney, White has always maintained that he had done nothing wrong and posted a series of video affidavits attesting to his character.

But his ex-wife, Sybil Mason, firmly defended his abuse claims in an interview with the Globes Stephanie Ebbert.

I was a prisoner in my own home, was Masons’ description of her married life and the emotional and physical abuse that she said went with it.

Perhaps some white supporters maintain that it is unusual for a career to come undone because of allegations dating back over 20 years. It certainly seems true that different witnesses, including family members, have very different memories of these years of white life.

But the main thing is that he does not have the legal right to be a police commissioner. The allegations are easily serious enough and credible enough to render him incapable of running this department.

This, in itself, is a reason for removing White. His credibility cannot recover from it.

The white man’s lawsuit had a positive result: it forced Janey to slow down. Rather than anoint a new commissioner who would have repeated the mistake that started this whole tumultuous episode, she had the opportunity to rethink this strategy.

It’s all for the best.

In the best-case scenario, Chief Superintendent Greg Long, the current Acting Commissioner, would simply stay in place until the November election. At that point, whoever wins the municipal election could appoint a search committee and find the next commissioner.

But Long, by all accounts, is anxious to leave the post. This means that there will be a second interim commissioner.

Janey had originally planned to promote Superintendent Nora Baston to this position. It could still happen. But I now hear that Baston is a serious contender but is no longer a lock for work. Janey is also considering other candidates.

Janey plans to move forward with a committee she recently announced to review policing. The mandate of this committee has been constantly evolving: initially it was a search committee, but it has been demoted to a group that will collect community feedback on what the city needs for its next commissioner.

Part of my objection to a new police board review was that another august group did just that last year. But city hall insiders say the new group will take a different focus.

I guess you can see what that means.

As a city councilor, Janey was a strong supporter of major police reform. With the white mess behind her, she can think about what it could really look like and who would be the right person to lead it.

Without a doubt, Janey faced a mess in the form of the Dennis White saga. But it could open up the possibility of real reform in the department, if Janey seizes the opportunity.

Adrian Walker is a columnist for The Globe. He can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @Adrian_Walker.