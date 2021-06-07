Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale confirms Cristina will never return





To the chagrin of the Grey’s Anatomy fandom, Season 17 has proven that Cristina Yang’s time on the show is truly over. Portrayed by actress Sandra Oh, Cristina Yang has remained a popular figure in the pantheon of Grey’s AnatomyThe expansive cast of and his departure in the Season 10 finale was both memorable and moving. Her stint in the series strongly crossed many other major actors of the series, mainly the central character of the series: the “person” of Cristina, Meredith Gray. Canonically, Cristina is still alive (a feat in itself considering the many characters the series has killed) and is currently the Chief Medical Officer and Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the prestigious Klausman Institute for Medical Research in Switzerland. The show has done its best to explain the cardio god’s silence over the years, recently implementing a convention in which Cristina’s text messages scroll across the screen to weigh in on events at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Grey’s Anatomy: Why Cristina Yang Has To Come Back However, after the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, many fans began to realize that these sporadic texts might be the most audiences see of Cristina before the series ends. Mainly, when things took a dramatic turn for Meredith, who nearly died after her dangerous fight with COVID-19, Cristina was nowhere to be found. She didn’t even appear to Meredith in a coma on her beach in limbo, where many loved ones (Derek, George, Lexi, Miranda and Richard) appeared to her. The season 17 finale may have seen another text exchange between the two best friends discussing the same nearly impossible procedure, but the fact that even this perfect setup didn’t lead to an appearance of Cristina doesn’t bode well. nothing good for those who expect a possible return. Of course, there’s also Oh herself, who for years has expressed a polite disinterest in returning to the role that earned her five Emmy nominations. In an interview with Los Angeles Times‘ Pretty asian podcast, Oh’s response was final. “I left this series, my God, almost seven years ago”,the actor thought.“So in my mind it’s gone. But for a lot of people it’s still very much alive. And even though I understand and love it, I’ve evolved.” Indeed, Sandra Oh has had a busy run recently, playing the revolutionary title role in Kill Eve and express characters in Amazon Invincibledisney series and film Raya and the last dragon. While it’s not clear whether the show’s creators have ever asked questions directly about a possible comeback, Oh’s decision to steer clear of the blockbuster medical drama is understandable. She did an amazing job during her portrayal of Cristina for a decade, a critical actor in the series’ exploration of nuanced female friendships and unabashed female strength. Grey’s AnatomyThe writers of, led by showrunner Krista Vernoff, have done their best to honor Cristina’s legacy in the seven years since she left the show. However, there’s no denying that Cristina’s continued absence comes with almost insurmountable narrative hurdles and has led to an inevitably awkward plot to explain it. Grey’s Anatomy season 17 may have ended all expectations audiences will ever see for Sandra Oh’s Cristina Yang in the future. Yet, as with most long-running TV shows, cast renewal can (and perhaps should) happen to help move the story forward as a whole. Thanks to Netflix, which currently streams the show’s previous seasons, all of the moments that made fans fall in love with the cutting-edge cardio prodigy are just to be reviewed. Next: Why Grey’s Anatomy Should Bring Back Cristina Yang (Not George & Derek) Sons of Anarchy: all the musicians who made an appearance (and why)

About the Author Zack Krajnyak

(112 published articles)

Zack Krajnyak is a New York-based reader, writer, actor, director and educator. A longtime lover of the power of history, Zack used his critical thinking and writing skills during his time at New York University, where he received his degree in vocal performance / musical theater. When not creating for the stage or the screen, Zack enjoys writing and immersing himself in television, film and pop culture, finding new meaning in the properties and stories he loves. Additionally, Zack is an avid baker, saxophonist, and comic book fan. More from Zack Krajnyak







