Normal People’s Paul Mescal dedicates BAFTA lead actor to Daisy Edgar-Jones





Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who plays Connell on the BBC1 series – won Best Actor at the British Academy Television Awards and dedicated his speech to Daisy Edgar-Jones

Normal People star Paul Mescal won his first-ever lead actor gong at the British Academy Television Awards, but he dedicated it to his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones. The 25-year-old Irish TV star won the BAFTA for his incredible acting in the drama series, which became a hit during the first lockdown. However, when he took the stage, Paul drew attention to Daisy, who plays his love on the show. After thanking the actors, he dedicated a speech to her, after the couple enjoyed such great chemistry and friendship in the drama. You are the best stage partner and one of the best people I know, Paul said.





























Speaking afterwards behind the scenes, Paul added: It’s a role that has totally changed my life and has given me the opportunity to continue doing the job that I love. I think it struck a chord because it’s seeing two people that people feel like they can relate to and see how they navigate life. The star also explained what it was like to become famous overnight after the show became a huge success.





















“I guess I have no idea what the opposite would look like. I feel like it probably is, I have no complaints as I have to go to work after the kind of craziness of last summer, and it’s been a weird year, ”said Paul. “And it kind of comes full circle to having presented here last year, to be in a room with people. Not just people literally love the people on the cutting edge of TV right now and it was really quite special and quite moving when they show this clip at the start of the BAFTAs of where this is what we saw this year, and it makes me really, really proud of what collectively as artists we put in the world at the moment.”





















Paul revealed that he would celebrate his impressive victory by going out to dinner and “drinking too much alcohol”. He concluded, “I’m just excited to see people now and I feel incredibly privileged to be sitting here talking about a show that I love a year later, now I can go and see my family go watch this. crazy thing that happened. “ Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.







