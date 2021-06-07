7 tips from Undine director Christian Petzold for a successful career

Few authors today have a balance sheet as German director Christian Petzold, whose enviable release is on display at Mubi this month, hooked for the national release on more than 50 screens of his ninth feature film, “Undine” (June 4, IFC Films). This is the director’s second film with the duo “Transit” of Franz Rogowski and Paula Beer, which won the Berlin Silver Bear 2020 as well as the European Film Award for Best Actress. This time, Petzold turns an ancient mermaid myth into a visually stunning and romantic green message movie. After the Berlinale, “Undine” performed well in theaters in Germany just under the wire before COVID created a global lockdown.

During a recent IndieWire Zoom from his book-filled office apartment in Berlin, where Petzold completed two pandemic scripts and watched movies as he recovered from COVID-19, he shared some views on the way to make entertaining and provocative movies without being boring. “Ondine” certainly qualifies.

1. Write your own films.

Petzold has no trouble resisting Hollywood’s inevitable siren call as he rejects what they have to offer. “I like to write on my own,” he says. “They sent me scripts. I have to say I wasn’t the first one they sent the script to – too bad! A bad Hollywood script has a period European history; they need European money, so they call a European author like me. I could get $ 1 million from France, $ 2 million from Germany, $ 1 million from Norway. I want to do German stories like Rainer Werner Fassbinder. I am not international.

Take “Barbara”, the haunting winner of Petzold’s 2012 Berlin Silver Bear and Germany’s Oscar entry. In Petzold’s fifth collaboration with luminous actress Nina Hoss, she plays an intrepid East Berlin doctor sent to the boonies in 1980 as punishment for wanting to leave the country. Like everyone around her, she lies to survive; she sneaks through the night to meet her West German lover in the woods. But she cares about her patients; which binds her to her charismatic physician colleague (Ronald Zehrfeld) whom she trusts despite an overwhelming atmosphere of fear, suspicion and paranoia.

Growing up in Berlin, Petzold’s parents would return to the Democratic Republic of East Germany (GDR) to visit relatives. “All the images that we can see in West Germany,” said Petzold, “are black, white and gray, like communism; it’s like Richard Burton in “The Spy Who Came From the Cold”. Every year we have to take a vacation. It was in color: water, people have skin, it was not in black and white. My mother told me that in her youth, working in a chemistry lab as a young woman, it was filled with colors and she had a life of her own. It was “Barbara”.

The Criteria Collection

2. Ask “What would Hitchcock do?” “

As Petzold manipulates mystery and tension, withholding information from the public until the right moment, he always thinks of the master of suspense. “All movies have something to do with Hitchcock,” he said. “My films always have something to do with every camera position. I think like Hitchcock: there’s someone’s gaze – who’s looking here? – or an air of God, that’s objective. It is so close to the cinema that a dream. This is what cinema should always be.

For the post-WWII Berlin drama “Phoenix” (2015), Petzold relied on his co-writer Harun Forocki’s essay “On Men Who Make Women Like Muses,” said Petzold. “We talk about ‘Vertigo’ of Hitchcock and ‘Pygmalion’ together, of all the men who create women. I told her, “Let’s tell the same story from the point of view of created women. For example, in “Vertigo” you can see Kim Novak through the eyes of James Stewart; when he goes with her to the catholic church with the tower, in an instant you see the world get out of the car, run through the forest, from his point of view. Why did he change his perspective? Because she has to die now, so she’s the subject for a while. “Phoenix” is about a man [Zehrfeld] who created a woman [Hoss], and the woman knows that she is created; she looks at the man who creates her. It’s a prospect that we love.

Universal Images

3. Keep things cool.

For years, Petzold chatted with Farocki about the adaptation of “Transit” (2018) of the Marseille classic by Anna Seghers. “For us, it was the cinematic novel of our lives,” said Petzold. “A man without identity [Rogowski] takes on someone else’s identity. For me, it’s cinema, trying to live in another identity, pretending to be a good man, or a family, or a father, or a lover. After Farocki’s death in 2014, Petzold continued without him.

“Transit” also marked the year Petzold parted ways with Hoss after six films together. He bristled when a reporter asked him if Paula Beer was his new and youngest muse. “Did I trade my muse when we’re about to turn 45 with a brand new one?” said Petzold. “I never spoke of Nina that she is a muse. She’s too smart. We are in production and have a lot of thoughts on our work together. His response to the reporter: “No, Franz is the new Nina Hoss.”

And that’s how “Undine” was born. The characters played by Hoss were “lonely,” he said. “She was alone in the world and must fight for herself. For me, Paula and Franz, they are a couple. Not like a collaborator. I think of Paula and Franz together as a couple with whom I have to find my relationship. It’s interesting to me.

Hoss understands, says Petzold: “I met Nina some time ago and we were talking to each other; she also liked this switch.

“We’re still a good game,” Hoss told IndieWire a few months before the release of Swiss Oscar entry “My Little Sister”. “We’re taking a break after ‘Phoenix’. We needed to let in some air. It made sense to give him a little break. It was such a long streak of six movies, one after the other, and it felt like a conclusion. This does not mean that we will never work again.

4. Play freely with your source.

After “Undine” was over, a Swiss professor told Petzold he was totally wrong about the myth. The director didn’t care. He had been haunted since the age of 18 by an image from the 1811 German novel “Ondine” by Friedrich de la Motte Fouqué. “When the Naked Undine walks into the bridal suite,” said Petzold, “where he is lying with his wife, she is naked in a water bubble. She takes him into the water bubble so he drowns and dies. When the servants enter this room and see the naked Undine, she says, “I mourned her to death.”

Petzold also clings to the mermaid’s threat to the lover who breaks up with her. “If you go,” she said, “you must die. This is what Ondine (Beer) tells her boyfriend (Jacob Matschenz) before resuming his job as a tour guide for urban development at the Stadtmuseum Berlin. After observing her, industrial diver Christoph (Rogowski) follows her to a bar where an aquarium breaks and throws them to the ground. “As the water pours over them, they are lying next to each other like on a beach,” said Petzold. “They open their eyes like a scene of rebirth, wet with mud and old fish. They look at each other and the first thing they see are each other’s eyes. It’s a good start to a love story.

IFC Films

5. Stick to real locations.

“Undine” is set in Petzold’s Berlin home, which he has watched over the years transform from a student hangout with low rents and a thriving art scene into a growing metropolis. “Gentrification was coming so early,” he said, “Everything changes from day to day, people are looking to buy houses and see money, not opportunities. It was the idea, the myth coming out of the lake and looking: “For centuries, I look at your city, this city starts to look like Paris, London and New York. I love the young woman from the myth with the curse on her shoulder, who asks: “What are you doing in your city?”

One of the most vivid sets is shot deep on the ground of a mossy reservoir. “We had the option of making it cheaper if we could do a lot more things with the computer and CGI,” Petzold said. “For me it was important to build this underwater world with a cave and this reservoir wall there. We have to build it in reality so that the actors play in a dream land, not in front of a green screen. “

6. Aim for theaters.

“I always think for the big screen,” Petzold said. “Two years ago I was in a big Berlin loft for a party. Next door, the boss’s son had created a bar, with drinks there. You could see how he came home and made the martini in his own bar. For me, watching large flat screens at home is like him at the bar, very lonely because he recreates home cinema on the big screen with a big sound system. It’s not. The cinema is a social place like a bar, a common place where people buy a ticket sitting next to you in the dark that you have never seen before. We are alone, but we are not alone in our solitude. It is a fantastic place. It’s my big screen.

7. Keep writing.

Next, Petzold shoots “The Lucky Ones”, to star Beer. It’s a racy and sexy script written during the pandemic about “a group of young people who are on vacation in the Baltic Sea,” he said. “It’s a part of Germany with great forests, like the redwoods in California. They are in a dangerous situation where there will be fires in the forest and so I wrote a script about the fire of desire in their hearts and the uncontrollable desire in the forests. It is something that we are a part of, this ecological world, not just our body and our mind.

The film will wait to go into production next summer when security protocols are looser “because it’s about love and skin, touching and kissing,” Petzold said. “We can’t do it with a test every morning.”

Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.