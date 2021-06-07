Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner Explains Strand’s Shocking Move in “USS Pennsylvania”





Spoiler warning for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15. Strand goes Strand. After a captive Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) telephones Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) to warn Morgan (Lennie James) of a missile about to be launched from a grounded submarine, the survivors are ‘unite to stop Teddy (John Glover) from destroying everything. in the penultimate episode of the season, “USS Pennsylvania”. It’s Morgan and Strand passing the 150 zombified sailors on their way to the submarine’s weapons room, where Teddy and Weapons Officer Riley (Nick Stahl) are ready to pull the trigger on 23 pre-programmed missiles. – all loaded with several warheads that can end the season in style. When Morgan and Strand find themselves in a bind, it is after Strand prevents Morgan from making his way through a compartment filled with walkers with enough radioactive material on display to cut his life expectancy to around three days. “That’s why she asked you,” Strand said of Alicia. “She didn’t text me. She meant it for you. And now I know why. Because you’ll do things that I wouldn’t.” Strand knocks Morgan to the ground, snapping his ax in half and grabbing the tip of the blade. “You didn’t want one of us to die? You’re going to make your wish come true,” Strand said with a kick that knocks Morgan back into a group of prowlers waiting to tear him apart. “It was very exciting to think of this episode as leading up to this team with Morgan and Strand, and they’re two characters that probably couldn’t be more different,” showrunner Andrew Chambliss said on Fear the insider of the Walking Dead episode. “For Strand, what he really wants right now is to prove himself to Alicia. While there are good intentions in that at the end of the day, it is rooted in selfishness. of Strand, and that’s the thing that puts Morgan and Strand in conflict as they get deeper into the sub. “ This isn’t the first time this season that Strand has made a human sacrifice: in Season 6 Episode 2, “Welcome to the Club,” Strand stabs Sanjay (Satya Nikhil Polisetti) and uses him as bait to ward off the walkers of Alicia and Janis (Holly Curran). “If you were to ask Strand if he was cold-blooded at the time, I think he would say he wasn’t. He was purely pragmatic,” Chambliss explained. “There was no way they would get through that compartment unless someone was thrown to the wolves. We saw him do something similar in 602 when he threw Sanjay to the walkers so that he can save everyone. “ “I think at that point Strand would say, ‘Someone had to die. So RIP, Morgan. You know, he was a great guy. I’m sorry he’s gone. But guess what? We have saved thousands of lives by stopping Teddy from launching these missiles, ”added Chambliss. “I think Strand would go with this story.” He survived Strand’s sacrifice, but Morgan may have been bitten by the many walkers who invaded him. Until Morgan’s fate is revealed in the season finale, “The Beginning,” here’s what Fear fans say about Strand’s shock move:

