When Ekta Kapoor said she regretted doing so many TV shows: “What did I have”





Monday marks Ekta Kapoor's birthday. Having started his career with TV shows, Ekta now has various businesses in his production company, producing movies, TV shows and web shows. She is often accused of making regressive television shows. She once revealed that she had times when she watched her own shows and wondered why anyone would watch them. During a fun section of "Never Have I Ever" during an interview with the Hindustan Times, Ekta was asked if she had done a show and then asked, "Who's watching this?" The producer said in the 2019 interview, "I did it." When asked if she would like to name the series, "Ekta added with a laugh," There are a lot of them. I'm like 'What did I get?' And for the writer, 'I'll have what you have'. "Many of his television shows are criticized for propagating misogynistic ideas as well as superstitions. Ekta also revealed that she was obsessed with Rajeev Khandelwal's character from her 2003 show Kahiin Toh Hoga, Sujal. The popular show also starred Aamna Sharif in the lead role. Ekta said she was obsessed with Sujal's "brooding character". You can watch the fun interaction here: In an interview with Rajeev Masand last year, Ekta spoke about producing different types of content for different platforms. She had said that she never judges people, and that's why she is able to create different types of content. "I don't judge anyone. Maybe that's why I can make Naagin, and also lipstick (Lipstick under my burkha)," she said. Also Read: Priyanka Gives Fans Sneak Peek of Her Relaxing Weekend, See Photos Here Ekta welcomed her son, Ravie, in January 2019 through surrogacy. She had told Pinkvilla in an interview last year, I had stored my eggs when I was 36. I had a call for a long time, I don't know what it was. I don't know, I thought I could get married, maybe not. Very late, if that happens. Or it might never happen because I won't do anything just for the fun of it. I've always been so unconventional, there was no way I would … (comply with marriage). "

