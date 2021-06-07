Avengers Campus Contains Miles Morales Spider-Man Easter Egg





Avengers Campus at Disney’s New Theme Park features a special Miles Morales Easter Egg near WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. The little detail was highlighted in one of D23’s articles on all the new attractions. They told Brent Strong of Walt Disney Imagineering about the subtle inclusions throughout the park. There’s something for everyone at the Avengers Campus. Things from the MCU, comics and beyond are brought up to some extent. This allows guests who may not be in the movie to have their cake and eat it too. However, with how many people liked Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, you might be hard pressed to find someone who at least recognizes Miles Morales as a funny character. “Web inventors don’t just have incredible technical knowledge. They also have wonderful artistic minds, ”said Strong. “If you go inside you will see that each member of the Global Engineering Brigade has decorated their locker in a unique way… We have Easter eggs all over this campus. So if you are a fan of the parks or a fan of movies or a fan of comics, there is something here for you. (Photo: D23, Marvel Entertainment) Also around the WEB you can see Spider-Man performing some nasty stunts. Dan Fields of Disney Parks Live Entertainment spoke about how it all worked at a press event for the park. “Throughout the day, you will see Spider-Man perched on the parapets of the WEB workshop. He will chat with the new recruits, but he will also jump into the action above the rooftops with acrobatics. incredible and gravity-defying feats, ”said Fields, Executive Creative Director, Disney Parks Live Entertainment, at an Avengers Campus premiere attended by ComicBook.com.“ And when Spider-Man returns on Earth, he’ll be more than happy to spend time with future heroes he meets on campus. “ (Photo: D23) “We talked about it from a design standpoint, working directly with Ryan Meinerding, who is the head of visual development for Marvel Studios, to develop an iconic evergreen costume, which will remain a bit pure to who Spider is- Man for years and years, ”added Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. “This is something that is huge for us in the parks and we are going to see that not only is flying through the air, we are going to be able to meet him.” Do you hope Miles Morales will be there someday? Let us know in the comments below!

