Julianne Moore explains how being a parachutist’s daughter made her a better actress





Growing up, Julianne Moore’s family never stayed in one place for very long, and although there were challenges for her, she said her childhood as a globetrotter had helped her become a better actress. . Moore, 60, was born at Fort Bragg, the US Army facility in North Carolina. His father, Peter Moore Smith, was a paratrooper in the US Army, meaning the family moved often for his career. Her mother Anne Love Smith was Scottish. “For me, I think what I saw was that people believed that the identity was solid and somehow where you came from. It’s like, ‘You are this, “” Moore told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY. “We define ourselves by the city where we come from, where we grow up, where we go to school, who we are friends with and it feels like it’s kind of you and it’s not , because it’s changeable, it’s mutable. “ The constant moves meant Moore had to adapt to new schools, cultures, and make new friends. His family lived in several US states, and Moore attended high school in West Germany. The new surroundings gave him the opportunity to study people. “Just because you go to another city and people have different kinds of behavior, that doesn’t mean they’re different from you. It just means that their behavior is different, so you always look at the differences in behavior and then you are looking for a universal experience, ”she said. Moore has won accolades throughout his career for his wide range, tackling comedy in cult classic “The Big Lebowski” to drama in “Still Alice,” which won him an Oscar in 2015. His latest project, the Limited series “Lisey’s Story”, is an adaptation of Stephen King’s thriller and can be streamed on Apple TV. While Moore learned that behaviors can be different in the world, people from all cultures and places shared a common bond that can be felt through movies and television. “We’re becoming a lot more global in terms of what we see and what we relate to. That’s why you can watch a movie in Japan and it will sound so familiar to you in the human sense, maybe different culturally, but you identify with it, ”she said.“ That’s what’s pretty fascinating about it. You always look at what behavior is versus what an essential self is. “

