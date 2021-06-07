Korean box office: biggest weekend of 2021 is led by Hollywood trio





South Korea had its biggest box office of the weekend of 2021, propelled, exceptionally, by a trio of Hollywood titles. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” leads the charts with a gain of $ 2.68 million, ahead of “Cruella” and “F9”. The total domestic box office for the three days from Friday to Sunday was $ 7.12 million, according to data from the Korean Film Council’s Kobis tracking system. This was a 10% improvement over the previous two weekends, when “F9” gave revenue a turbo charge. For much of the start of the year, gross receipts for the weekend had remained between $ 2.5 million and $ 4 million. This reflected continued public reluctance after the second and third waves of the coronavirus caused further restrictions on social life. “The Conjuring” had its total on 1,133 screens and totaled $ 3.13 million over its four full opening days. “Cruella” retained second place for the second weekend in a row. But his second score of the weekend was a 10% improvement from his first frame. He has earned $ 2.21 million, for a cumulative $ 5.68 million since his debut on May 26. “F9” moved from first place to third with $ 1.52 million over the weekend, bringing its cumulative total to $ 17.8 million since May 19. In another measure of the weakness of 2021, “F9” this weekend became the second highest grossing film of the year, and only the third film this year to sell more than two million tickets in Korea. In a normal year, the record for a smash hit is ten million admissions. “Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train” took fourth place this weekend, but it was way behind the top three. He won $ 216,000, extending his cumulative record to $ 18.2 million.

Korea’s “Pipeline” finished fifth with a small caliber of $ 109,000 in its second weekend. His total is still less than $ 1 million. Korea’s new title “Not Out” earned just $ 27,700 for tenth place in the weekend standings, and $ 44,500 in four days of release. The growing appeal of online video services watched at home or on mobile devices may also have helped keep the Korean box office low in 2021. Well-connected local and international streamers are vying for the eyes, the consumer time and their share of discretionary spending. . Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, and HBO Max have yet to join the fray, but are expected to do so soon. The months-long box office drought caused several Korean theaters to close and distributors to postpone the release of many local films. Some titles moved to a streaming-only release, while at least one major Korean film had a hybrid release, both online and offline. The coming weeks may show whether Korean distributors are also finding new confidence in the recent box office expansion, or whether they consider the last three weekends driven by strong Hollywood titles to be an unreliable guide to the trend in theaters. One high-profile Korean film that in recent days announced its commitment to a real-world release was Na Hong-jin-produced horror thriller “The Medium”. Its local distributor, Showbox, released a trailer and announced a theatrical release in July. But he did not carefully stick to a specific date.







