Karan Johar says he got the idea for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives while going for a chautha





Karan Johar revealed that he came up with the idea for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives during a condolence meeting with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. While they were on a flight to Delhi for the function, he realized that the four were completely nuts and deserved a show of their own. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a reality show released on Netflix last year, followed the lives of four Bollywood wives – Maheep (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema (wife of Sohail Khan) ) and Neelam (wife of Samir Soni). The series became an instant hit on the streaming platform and season two is in the works. During a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion on Clubhouse, hosted by Janice Sequeira, Karan shared how he came up with the idea for the show. These four women are very special to me and have been for almost two and a half decades. But I want to tell you, the origin of this show happened on a flight. We flew into Delhi, we were actually going to a condolence meeting. One of our friends lost his father. We were on a flight to Delhi and that’s when I realized, and I’ve always known it, that these four women are completely crazy, he said. Read also | When Ekta Kapoor said she regretted doing so many TV shows: “What did I have” Because we were discussing our outfits, much like Madhur Bhandarkars Page 3, if Neelam had too much shine on her white kurta or if Maheep was undressed for a chautha. It was inappropriate and it was silly and it was so much fun I said the four of them had to be on a show. They even made something like a chautha sound like a huge problem in what they were wearing to what was going on. And it was as if they were talking nonsense. And then when we got there we had to play the part that we were really sad about, and on our flight home we were talking nonsense, he added. Karan said he was always aware of the crazy personalities of Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelams. But I really thought they had to be in front of the camera because I thought that other than Neelam, who is a bona fide star and who faced the camera for 40 movies, the other three were technically virgins on camera. and I think they were natural he mentioned. there: 10



