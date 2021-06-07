The Weeknd Sweeps 2021 Juno Awards: Complete List of Winners





The Weeknd is the first artist to twice win Artist, Album, Single and Songwriter of the Year awards. The Weeknd is also the first three-time Artist of the Year winner, an award that began in 2003. He had already won in 2015 and 2016. The Weeknd was excluded from nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. He does much better at the awards in his home country. This year’s The Weeknd was just several Juno Prize winners out of 43 categories presented over the two evenings. Those five wins bring his career Juno Prize total to 15, placing him sixth on the all-time award list behind Anne Murray (25), Bryan Adams (21), Cline Dion (20) , the Orchester symphonique de Montréal (18) and The Tragically Hip (17).

Mendes has won the Fan’s Choice Award for the third time in the past five years. He had already won in 2017 and 2018. Only Bieber won more times in this category (five). Michael Bubl and Avril Lavigne have also won it three times. Bieber won Pop Album of the Year for Changes. This is his third record victory in this category, after My world 2.0 (2011) and Goal (2016). Barenaked Ladies, Lavigne, Bubl, Lights and Alessia Cara have each won twice in this category. Changes was nominated for a Grammy last year for Best Pop Vocal Album, but lost to Dua Lipa Nostalgia for the future. This brings Junos’ Biebers collection to eight. Other 2021 laureates who have moved up the list of all-time laureates include the Orchester symphonique de Montréal (18), Alanis Morissette (13), Arkells (seven), the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (six) and the Bahamas (five). Bieber performed Someone in a Los Angeles studio. It was his first Junos appearance in 11 years.

Saxony won the revolutionary artist of the year award. He is the first male artist to win in this category since Brett Kissel seven years ago, after which the award went to a succession of six female artists Kiesza, Alessia Cara, Ruth B, Jessie Reyez, Blow and Lennon Stella. Saxe received a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year in November for If the World Was Ending, which he co-wrote with Julia Michaels. Saxe and Michaels performed this song, and another, Like That, on the Junos, also from Los Angeles. Savannah Rs Solid won the Traditional R & B / Soul Recording of the Year. The award was presented by Liberty Silver and Jully Black. In 1985, Silver became the first winner in an R&B category at the Junos. This is the first year that R&B has been divided into traditional and contemporary categories. As noted, The Weeknd won the Contemporary R&B award. According to the Junos, 52% of this year’s 48 unique winners were first-time winners, 46% were represented by women, and 40% were represented by BIPOC.

The show also included performances by Ali Gatie and Tate McRae (Lie to Me and What If I Told That I Loved You); William Prince with Serena Ryder (The Spark) and Jessie Reyez (Love Yourself and Before Love Came to Kill Us). It also included a 30-year rap tribute to the Junos with Michie Mee, Maestro Fresh Wes, Kardinal Offishall, Jully Black, NAV and Haviah Mighty. Jann Arden, who was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, performed Good Mother from the National Music Center in her hometown of Calgary. The Humanitarian Award winner The Tragically Hip performed Its a Good Life If You Dont Weaken with special guest Feist at Massey Hall in Toronto. The Junos are counting that on their 50th TV show. The awards debuted in 1970, but they skipped a year in 1988 and only had a shallow streaming award presentation in June 2020, at the lowest in the pandemic. The show included a series of lightning spots dubbed “My Junos Moment” in which stars such as Morissette, kd lang and Shania Twain revisited clips from past shows and commented on what those moments meant to them.

Here’s a full list of the winners featured on the Sunday show. See this story for a full list of the winners featured on Friday’s show. Juno Fan Choice: Shawn mendes Album of the year: After hours, The Weeknd, The Weeknd XO / Republic / Universal Artist of the year: The Weeknd, The Weeknd XO / Republic / Universal Revolutionary Artist of the Year: JP Saxony, Arista / Sony Pop Album of the Year: Changes, Justin Bieber Def Jam / Universal Traditional R & B / Soul Record of the Year: Solid, Savannah R, 1Music / Universal

