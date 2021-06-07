‘Pose’ actor Mj Rodriguez opens up about possible House of Abundance spin-off





Pose has been one of the most popular TV shows since it premiered in 2018. Created by Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals and Brad Falchuk, the series tells the story of the New York ball scene through colorful characters and their families. Pose is set to end in 2021 after a hugely successful run, much to the disappointment of its viewers. But could there be a Pose spin off? Actor MJ Rodriguez weighed in on the possibility. (LR) Hailie Sahar, Angel Bismark Curiel, Indya Moore, Dylln Burnside, Mj Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, Ryan Jamaal Swain and Billy Porter attend the FX Network “Pose” Season 2 premiere on June 05, 2019 At New York. | Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Mj Rodriguez talks about a possible “Pose” spin-off As Digital spy notes, discussions about fallout emerged after Pose Season 3, Episode 3, which included a flashback to the early days of Elektra’s House of Plenty, when it only included Candy, Lulu, and Blanca. Fans have made it clear on social media that they’ll be up to playing for a series of prequels that delves deeper into those years. Rodriguez, who plays Blanca, told Digital Spy that she definitely would, although there doesn’t appear to be an official plan to do a spinoff. “I mean if Ryan [Murphy] was ready and ready, honey, I would jump on it, ”she explained. “I loved being young Blanca… I would like to have more fun times with young Blanca, because I feel like the youngest need to see that.” But for now, the focus is on Pose Season 3, which ends Sunday, June 6. In teasing detail, Rodriguez told the outlet “the story will definitely end on a high note.” “I think people will be happy with this,” she continued. “I think the work with her children that she has accomplished over the seasons is visible. She sees that she’s worked hard to raise resilient children… And I just think that’s where the season will end, I think it ends with hope. RELATED: Which Pose Star Has The Highest Net Worth? Why does “Pose” end so early? News from Pose ending after just three seasons definitely shocked a lot of people. But as Canals explained, that has always been the plan. “If you go back to the first season, everything was ready for this final chapter. Stories have a beginning, a middle and an end, and this last season was the end of this three-arc tale that we told, ”he said at a previous press conference, according to Variety. Canal added that there were discussions about continuing the story after season three, but he didn’t want to risk watering it down. “One of the things that always frustrated me is when I’m watching a season of TV and I can say that season feels like filler,” he explained. “The last thing I wanted to do to our audience was create a narration just to create a narration, and with no real intention. I could see the end […] and it made sense to land the plane comfortably, if you will. Pose arrives at 10 p.m. ET on FX.







