Connect with us

Entertainment

Dakota’s villainous character arc is tragic

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


Now fully converted to the nefarious cause of Teddy, the young antagonist of Fear the Walking Dead officially sides with the big bad of season 6.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 15, “USS Pennsylvania,” which aired Sunday on AMC.

From her debut in Season 6’s “Welcome to the Club”, Dakota has become Fear the living deadthe most surprising antagonist. As an innocent-looking teenager, Dakota has amassed an impressive list of victims, including fan favorite John Dorie. Now, in the penultimate episode, “USS Pennsylvania,” it’s clear that Dakota is siding with new big bad Teddy. However, his rise to true wickedness remains one of the Fear the living deadthe most tragic character arcs.

Dakota’s life began with a lie. His mother, FearThe old wicked Virginia had had her young. As such, Virginia’s parents posed as Dakota’s biological parents, and Virginia has her sister. When she meets Morgan and the other protagonists, Dakota is afraid of her “sister”. She wants to escape by killing Virginia, claiming that Virginia will stalk her if she doesn’t. Overall, she appears innocent in Virginia’s ruthless dictatorship.

Keep scrolling to keep reading
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

RELATED: Fear the Walking Dead Takes a Page from Alfred Hitchcocks Psycho

However, things take a turn after Cameron, one of Virginia’s pioneers, sees her sneaking out of Lawton – and Dakota kills him. A suspicious John Dorie later recognizes Dakota’s knife as the weapon used to assassinate Cameron when the walkers exited a bridge. She defends her actions by pointing the gun at John. Despite his assurances to keep his secret, Dakota kills him. As Morgan approaches, Dakota points her gun at him. She confesses to saving Morgan after he nearly died at the start of Season 6.

While John’s murder was in cold blood, saving Morgan shows the humanity of Dakota. However, she admits that she only saved Morgan so he could kill Virginia. Ultimately, his motive for keeping him alive was selfish. And if she hadn’t needed his help yet, Dakota probably would have shot Morgan on that bridge as well. She later confesses to Alicia that killing is easier than it looks.

RELATED: Fear the Walking Dead Revisits Madisons’ Sacrifice, Surprisingly

Finally, Virginia tells Dakota that she is her mother. Dakota is furious, demanding to know why she bothered to give birth to her. Considering that Dakota already felt like an outsider, learning that her mother hadn’t taken full responsibility for her only made matters worse. After Virginia dies, Morgan allows Dakota to stay. Yet Dakota’s murderous past prevents the group from accepting her, despite her insistence that she can redeem herself.

Fear the Living Dead - Dakota

Being broken and in desperate need of a “family” makes her an easy target for Teddy. Although she initially arrives at The Holding to save Alicia, she is quickly swayed by Teddy’s acceptance speech. He renames her Sue and assures her that she is important for a bigger reason. Dakota admits to Alicia that no one has ever made her believe anything, including her own mother. As such, Teddy fulfills this need. When Alicia raises a gun to Teddy’s head, Dakota rushes to support him.

RELATED: Exclusive Fear The Walking Dead Clip Revisits Teddy’s Jail Time

In Fear the living dead The penultimate episode of season 6, Dakota is fully converted to Teddy’s cause and ready to die for him. She tries to prevent Morgan and Strand from stopping the launch of the nuclear missile. Although she fails, it marks her degree as a villain. Strand even calls her a “sociopath.” Given Dakota’s behavior, it’s hard to dispute Strand’s diagnosis.

However, the teenager’s story is no less tragic. In fact, she and Teddy share a similar philosophy. The world has changed, and if people are not with them, they are against them. In combination with a neglectful mother and a lack of support, it’s easy to follow Dakota’s path from an unsuspecting teenager to a cold-blooded killer.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Rubn Blades, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Zoe Colletti and Christine Evangelista. New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on AMC.

KEEP READING: Fear The Walking Dead Tease Another Kind Of Crossbreed

falcon-winter-soldier-captain-america-shield-header

VIDEO: Biggest Secrets of Marvel’s Vibranium Revealed


About the Author

Jeanette White
(191 articles published)

Jeanette White is a writer and video game enthusiast from Boston. This self-proclaimed nerd enjoys finding the next big scoop in the entertainment world. She currently works as an editor and screenwriter for Comic Book Resources. Jeanette has also written for an ad company, which means her knowledge of pop culture allows her to tell random facts that no one has asked to hear. In her spare time, you’ll find her playing or binge-watching the latest TV series.

More from Jeanette White



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: