Dakota’s villainous character arc is tragic

From her debut in Season 6’s “Welcome to the Club”, Dakota has become Fear the living deadthe most surprising antagonist. As an innocent-looking teenager, Dakota has amassed an impressive list of victims, including fan favorite John Dorie. Now, in the penultimate episode, “USS Pennsylvania,” it’s clear that Dakota is siding with new big bad Teddy. However, his rise to true wickedness remains one of the Fear the living deadthe most tragic character arcs.

Dakota’s life began with a lie. His mother, FearThe old wicked Virginia had had her young. As such, Virginia’s parents posed as Dakota’s biological parents, and Virginia has her sister. When she meets Morgan and the other protagonists, Dakota is afraid of her “sister”. She wants to escape by killing Virginia, claiming that Virginia will stalk her if she doesn’t. Overall, she appears innocent in Virginia’s ruthless dictatorship.

However, things take a turn after Cameron, one of Virginia’s pioneers, sees her sneaking out of Lawton – and Dakota kills him. A suspicious John Dorie later recognizes Dakota’s knife as the weapon used to assassinate Cameron when the walkers exited a bridge. She defends her actions by pointing the gun at John. Despite his assurances to keep his secret, Dakota kills him. As Morgan approaches, Dakota points her gun at him. She confesses to saving Morgan after he nearly died at the start of Season 6.

While John’s murder was in cold blood, saving Morgan shows the humanity of Dakota. However, she admits that she only saved Morgan so he could kill Virginia. Ultimately, his motive for keeping him alive was selfish. And if she hadn’t needed his help yet, Dakota probably would have shot Morgan on that bridge as well. She later confesses to Alicia that killing is easier than it looks.

Finally, Virginia tells Dakota that she is her mother. Dakota is furious, demanding to know why she bothered to give birth to her. Considering that Dakota already felt like an outsider, learning that her mother hadn’t taken full responsibility for her only made matters worse. After Virginia dies, Morgan allows Dakota to stay. Yet Dakota’s murderous past prevents the group from accepting her, despite her insistence that she can redeem herself.

Being broken and in desperate need of a “family” makes her an easy target for Teddy. Although she initially arrives at The Holding to save Alicia, she is quickly swayed by Teddy’s acceptance speech. He renames her Sue and assures her that she is important for a bigger reason. Dakota admits to Alicia that no one has ever made her believe anything, including her own mother. As such, Teddy fulfills this need. When Alicia raises a gun to Teddy’s head, Dakota rushes to support him.

In Fear the living dead The penultimate episode of season 6, Dakota is fully converted to Teddy’s cause and ready to die for him. She tries to prevent Morgan and Strand from stopping the launch of the nuclear missile. Although she fails, it marks her degree as a villain. Strand even calls her a “sociopath.” Given Dakota’s behavior, it’s hard to dispute Strand’s diagnosis.

However, the teenager’s story is no less tragic. In fact, she and Teddy share a similar philosophy. The world has changed, and if people are not with them, they are against them. In combination with a neglectful mother and a lack of support, it’s easy to follow Dakota’s path from an unsuspecting teenager to a cold-blooded killer.

