Clarence Williams III, actor in “The Mod Squad” and countless television shows, has died at 81

Clarence Williams III, who played cool undercover cop Linc Hayes in the counter-culture series “The Mod Squad” and Prince’s father in “Purple Rain”, has passed away. He was 81 years old.

Williams died at his Los Angeles home on Friday after battling colon cancer, his manager Allan Mindel said on Sunday. Tributes came quickly to social media from those who worked with Williams and those who admired him for his pioneering roles and hard-hitting performances.

Rusty Cundieff, director of “Tales from the Hood” tweeted that his sadness at the passing of Williams “cannot be overstated. His artistry and pure composure were extraordinary. I will forever be indebted to him for his brilliant performance in Tales From the Hood. I loved working with him. Blessed travel, good sir! “

My sadness at the passing of Clarence Williams III cannot be overstated. His artistry and sheer freshness were extraordinary. I will forever be indebted to him for his brilliant performance in Tales From the Hood. I loved working with him! Blessed trip, good sir!

Lenny kravitz tweeted, “When I was a kid and growing up in New York City, Clarence Williams III was a face on television that I identified with and who inspired me. From the Mod Squad to Purple Rain and Sugar Hill, he has always been played with dynamic energy. Stay in power, King. “

Director Peyton Reed tweeted that he worked with Williams on the TV movie “The Love Bug” in 1995.

I started working with Clarence Williams III on my second TV movie, THE LOVE BUG, ​​in 1995. I had grown up watching him as Linc in THE MOD SQUAD and thought he was the epitome of cool. It turns out he was. Rest in peace Clarence.

A native of New York, Williams’ career spans more than five decades in theater, television and film. He was born into a creative family in 1939 and raised by his musical grandparents. Her grandfather was a composer and jazz pianist, her father a musician and her mother, Eva Taylor, a singer and actress. He made his Broadway acting debut after a stint as a parachutist and received a Tony nomination for his role in William Hanley’s “Slow Dance on the Killing Ground” in 1964.

Promotional studio portrait of actors Michael Cole, Clarence Williams III and Peggy Lipton for the 1968 television series “The Mod Squad”. ABC / Hulton Archives via Getty Images



His breakout role would come with “The Mod Squad”, which he directed with Peggy Lipton and Michael Cole. Bill Cosby had seen Williams play and told Aaron Spelling he should consider him for the role of Linc. The show aired on ABC from 1968 to 1973. A pioneering show for attempting to portray the hippie generation of the day, “The Mod Squad” was a star maker for all three. But the roles weren’t quick to follow for Williams.

He appeared on Broadway alongside Maggie Smith in Tom Stoppard’s “Night and Day” in 1979 before being cast as the troubled father in “Purple Rain,” released in 1984.

Director John Frankenheimer would become a frequent collaborator. They first teamed up for his adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s “52 Pick-Up” at a time when Williams wasn’t having much luck in Hollywood and crashed onto Cosby’s couch to keep a roof over- above his head.

“He asked me to read for the role of one of the blackmailers, but after just four lines he told me to stop,” Williams recalled in an interview in 1999. “I thought it was all over. finished, but he said to me, ‘Ask your agent to call me. This will be a 10 week shoot. Thanks for coming.’ That was it.”

Williams has also appeared in Frankenheimer’s “Against the Wall”, “Reindeer Games” and a few episodes of “Tales from the Crypt”.

Clarence Williams III plays Colonel Fowler in “The General’s Daughter” from 1999. Richard Foreman, Jr. / Hulton Archives via Getty Images



Williams could order a variety of genres, including comedy. He played a drug lord alongside Dave Chappelle in “Half Baked” and stole scenes in Keenen Ivory Wayans’ blaxploitation parody film “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”. He also had a recurring role as an FBI agent in David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” which tells Agent Cooper he has been suspended.

Other movie roles include “Tales from the Hood”, “Deep Cover”, “Sugar Hill”, “The General’s Daughter”, “The Butler” by Lee Daniels and an uncredited role in “American Gangster”. appearances on everything from “Miami Vice” and “Hill Street Blues” to “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Justified”.

He was married to actress Gloria Foster from 1967 to 1984.

Williams, however, never worried about his long-standing association with “The Mod Squad”.

“All most people know about me is the two hours they invested in a movie theater or the time spent in front of their television,” he said in a 1999 interview. There’s so much entertainment right now, it’s hard to break into and become part of the national consciousness. It’s nice to be recognized, and I don’t have a problem with that. “