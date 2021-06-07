The Chi summary: community protection, open marriages.

SPOILER ALERT: This Season 4, Episode 3 recap contains explicit plot details.

On The Chi, a plan by Mayor Douda (Curtiss Cook) to fund the police comes under the name of Community Protection, a program where citizens who have experience in de-escalating conflict are sent to respond to health calls. mental instead of cops.

Instead of calling it a crack, as pro-police groups often suggest to people seeking an alternative to the current law enforcement iteration, Douda, his assistant Trig (Luke James) and local activist Tracy ( Tai Davis) have other ideas.

Trig and Tracy answer a call where a man (played by Chicago rapper Vic Mensa) is in the middle of a violent confrontation with his girlfriend. The situation is defused without further violence.

In real life, plans like Doudas seem to work well enough to be explored further.

Denver officials ran a six-month trial in which mental health officials were sent on emergency calls instead of police officers, and found positive results where the assisted response from the The city’s support team, or STAR, answered 750 calls without arrest.

And, locally, CeaseFire Illinois played a similar preventative role among marginalized Chicago communities until the group’s funding was cut.

One of the edifying accounts of law enforcement’s response to emergency calls regarding mental health episodes came in Chicago in 2015, when police officer Robert Rialmo shot and killed 19-year-old college student Quintonio LeGrier. and Bettie Jones, a neighbor who opened the door to the police.

The shootings took place a month after the city was ordered to release video of the Laquan McDonald shoot.

In 2016, as the Dallas Police Chief, David Brown the current Chicago Police Commissioner said: Asking the cops to do too much in this country. Every societal failure, we hand it over to the cops to solve. Not enough funding for mental health? Let the cops take care of it. Not enough funding for drug addiction? Let’s give it to the cops.

Some concerned citizens in marginalized communities are not interested in advocating with officials to resolve systemic issues as suggested by Douda, Trig and Tracy and their plan seems to take a long time for the police. (Historically, some people prefer to call a family member rather than the police.)

Products of their environment

Episode three of season four, named Native Son, is perhaps an ode to the Richard Wrights 1940 novel of the same name which sheds some nuance regarding the criminal actions of Bigger Thomas, the main character. The impetus for most of the series’ main storylines comes from the murder of a teenager. The main characters in the series all react to tragedy in some way, shape, or form. Due to the circumstances of the neighborhood, the characters in the show often make decisions based on the location they often play in various ways.

We are a great team

Douda and Tracy’s attraction to each other solidified in this episode as the two take their working relationship to the next level. In the middle of it all, Roselyn (Kandi Burruss) walks in and tells them that she enjoys watching. Remember, at the season premiere, when Tracy met Roselyn, she said to the aspiring activist: I don’t mind sharing.

When a black woman is silent you should be afraid

Tiff (played by Hannaha Hall) has a lot to deal with after Emmett (Jacob Latimore) reveals that he has been unfaithful to her. She sleeps with her business partner, Dante (Cory Hardrict); tell Emmett about it; has an open-hearted conversation with Dom (La La Anthony), his new business partner and Emmett’s entanglement partner, and comes up with a revelation that could save his marriage.

After hearing the advice she’s received on her current situation, Tiff tells Emmett that she wants an open marriage, and he seems willing to keep an open mind.

5 things we learned from episode 3:

Jada (played by Yolonda Ross) hasn’t spoken to Emmett about her cancer diagnosis.

Trig seems to have too many irons in the fire.

Kevin (Alex Hibbert) and Jake (Michael Epps) are serving a school suspension.

Shaad (Jason Weaver) struggles with the Trig rules.

Imani wants to help a young woman change her situation.

Scenarios to think about: