Every actor cut from the original version of Wes Craven’s Cursed





Wes Craven Cursed’s werewolf movie is known to have undergone some big tinkering before its release, including cutting out the following cast.

Wes Craven’s werewolf movie Damnwent through some big tinkering before its release, including cutting the following cast. Craven has been gone for several years now, but his legacy as a horror filmmaker will likely never fade. Freddy and Scream On their own would be enough to secure Craven’s place in horror history, but movies like The last house on the leftorThe hills Have Eyesonly further consolidates its position. On the other end of the spectrum, not everything Wes Craven has achieved has become a classic. One of his minor works is Damn, a 2005 effort that marked Craven’s first foray into the lycanthropic subgenre. A werewolf movie from Craven looks to be amazing, but sadly, the executives at Dimension Films got involved in the final cut, reducing Damnfrom R to PG-13, and requiring extensive rewriting and rewriting. It sank like a stone at the box office and also received bad reviews, with Craven disliking the released version. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Werewolf Horror Movies Aren’t So Popular Now Worst of all is that the details that have since been released regarding the Craven original Damn plan to make it sound like one of the best werewolf movies ever made. One thing that underwent an extreme transformation during the film’s journey from page to page was the cast roster, as many of the actors initially signed for the project were not among them. The cut actors of Wes Craven’s Cursed The most notable actor cut from Damn was Skeet Ulrich, who memorably played killer Billy Loomis in Scream, and was originally cast as the film’s third leading role, a character named Vince. Ulrich chose to drop out after being dissatisfied with the many changes to Damnand Joshua Jackson’s Jake effectively replaced him in the final film. The character of Jenny Tate, played by singer / actress Mya in Damn, was originally played by another singer / actress, future It’s us star Mandy Moore. For the rest of the cast that got cut from Wes Craven’sDamn, it is not known which roles they were supposed to play, or if they correspond to roles that ended up in the film. These artists include James Brolin, Omar Epps, Scott Foley, Robert Forster and Corey Feldman, as well as Illeana Douglas and Heather Langenkamp. Douglas is arguably the least known by name, but she’s a prolific actress of character, having appeared in over 100 movies and shows, and played a supporting role in the 1999 criminally underrated ghost story. Stirring of echoes. As for Langenkamp, ​​Craven fans will certainly recognize her, since she played Nancy in Freddy. Many of these actors and actresses actually shot scenes for Damn, but all the material was dumped when producer Bob Weinstein insisted on new shots. Fans will likely always wonder what could have been if Craven could have made the werewolf movie he intended to do. More: Is Wes Craven’s Mind Ripper Actually The Hills Have Eyes III? (It is complicated) Zack Snyder Debunks Rumors He’s Rebooting Ghost Rider For Marvel

