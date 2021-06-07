Lisa Kudrow talks about playing with Lady Gaga at Friends: The Reunion on Ellen DeGeneres’ show





Lisa Kudrow recently returned to one of her most beloved roles as Phoebe Buffay for the Friends: Reunion. Of course, there were some nerves and some serious pressure that she discussed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Stream the latest episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show for free on 9Now. Kudrow was invited as part of the reunion to perform “Smelly Cat,” a simple, comedic song that Phoebe became known for on the show. Lisa Kudrow made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. (New) But the actress admitted that she wasn’t sure if she was ready to revisit the song. RELATED: Emma Stone finally clarifies a rumor that has been following her for years “I was really nervous when I first heard that,” she told DeGeneres. “And then I got ready. I realized I had to relearn ‘Smelly Cat’. I tuned my guitar and realized… I don’t know the chords.” Friends: Reunion was moderated by James Corden. (HBO Max) Despite the song consisting of a few simple chords, the 57-year-old actress couldn’t remember how to play the song. Fortunately, it had become so popular that all Friends star had to do was search for it online. RELATED: James Corden reveals the moment he realized a Stevie Wonder serenade was less romantic than expected “So I googled it… all the deals were there for ‘Smelly Cat’!” Kudrow said laughing. “So thank you everyone, for posting the chords.” Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga performed together at the Friends reunion. (New) If she didn’t already have enough to be nervous about Kudrow, she found out that she would also be performing alongside pop icon Lady Gaga. RELATED: Matthew McConaughey remembers his wife’s first impression on him “I learned it, then my throat closed,” she revealed of the nerves. “I was so panicked! I couldn’t get anything out! I didn’t know what was going to happen.” Luckily, she was able to control her nerves for the performance, which went off without a hitch and thrilled fans. During the performance, Gaga thanked Kudrow for portraying a character who taught others to “be themselves,” which is reflected in her own philosophy. “It almost made me cry,” Kudrow said. Related clips “It blew me away. Also coming from her, because my son was in elementary school, all the kids were listening to Lady Gaga and her whole message was that everyone be themselves and just be you. “It was amazing.” The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays at 12:00 p.m. on Nine. Catch up latest episodes on 9Now.

