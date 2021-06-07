On the occasion of Cancer Survivors Day, Internet users praise Sonali Bendre for her fight against cancer, describe her as a “conqueror”





Sonali posted before and after treatment photos on her social media accounts. The actress-turned-writer wrote that she felt rather surreal that the difficult time in her life had passed.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: Actress Sonali Bendre Behl reflected on her battle with cancer on Sunday and marked Cancer Survivors Day. Hum Saath actress Saath Hain announced in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. The actress then underwent intensive five-month treatment in New York City, after which she was reportedly able to recover from the most critical phase of her health. Sonali posted before and after treatment photos on her social media accounts. The actress-turned-writer wrote that she felt rather surreal that the difficult time in her life had passed. As time flies today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but above all I see the will not to let the C word define how my life will be afterwards. You create the life you choose. Travel is what you make of it, so don’t forget to take #OneDayAtATime and #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay, read her post. … The journey is what you make of it … so don’t forget to take #One day at a time and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay

(2/2) Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre)

June 6, 2021 Not a survivor but a conqueror, internet users hail Sonalis’ fight against cancer Your positivity and the support of your husband and son have helped you immensely – God bless you – most illnesses are controlled by the mind so you need to master your mind, one Twitter user wrote. Your positivity and the support of your husband and son have helped you immensely – God bless you – most illnesses are controlled by the mind and therefore you need to master your mind VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@ wadhawan2011)

June 6, 2021 “That’s right. You’ve fought and you see the results. I’d call you ‘The Fighter.’ Lots of love for you. Stay healthy,” another joked. Not a survivor but a conqueror, wrote the third user of the microblogging site. Not a survivor but a conqueror (@asha_ny)

June 6, 2021 Entertainment World hails Sonalis’ fight against cancer The actress also posted her cancer awareness article on Instagram. Expressing sincere support for Sonalis ‘fight against cancer, Mumbai entertainment world Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Sikandar Kher, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and others filled the comments section of Sonalis’ Instagram post with comments. red heart emojis. Posted by: Mukul Sharma







