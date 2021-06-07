Top 5 Actor Action Movies





William Neeson, better known as Liam Neeson, is a North Irish-American actor, played several memorable characters. He is one of the biggest names in the action genre in Hollywood. Having done movies like Taken, Star Wars: Episode 1-The Phantom Menace, Schindlers List, Batman Begins, and many more, there are few who don’t know about his incredible acting work. So here are the best action movies starring Liam Neeson: Taken (2008) Taken is Neeson’s definitive action flick and it’s undoubtedly what fueled its subsequent success in the industry. While Neeson had familiarized himself with the genre before, his performance as a steadfast and indomitable father was so successful that he became the default model for his next action film series. The fight scenes and shootouts are realistic and wicked, but the protagonist is also forced to outsmart his opponents on a regular basis, and Neeson excels in this role. Batman Begins (2005) As Bruce Wayne’s mentor and the franchise’s first major antagonist, Neeson plays a more aggressive but never one-dimensional character. His Ra’s al Ghul is definitely one of Batman’s best on-screen enemies. His reasons are understandable, so mistaken. These deep layers are common in the vast career of filmmaker Christopher Nolan, but they are rare in superhero films. Star Wars: Episode 1-The Phantom Menace (1999) Neeson’s seriousness matches Qui-Gon Jinn’s behavior perfectly. He’s tough but kind, dignified but smart. Yet he is just rebellious enough to adjust to the following consistency and to justify his tenacity in the pursuit of prophecy. Ultimately, the vibe of the first installment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy swings wildly back and forth. The Phantom Menace mixes silly pranks and a serious plot by Senator Palpatine to destroy the Republic from within. The Gray (2011) Being one of the biggest blizzard images of recent years, this is one of the darkest action flicks ever directed by Neeson. The Gray takes on a new angle by confronting Neeson with a full pack of Wood Wolves rather than a band of bearded mercenaries or a battalion of alien soldiers. The Lego Movie (2014) Neeson’s triple role as Good / Bad Cop, along with his father Pa Cop, is a joy to watch. His voice easily oscillates between its typical seriousness and a strange antithesis. All the colorful humor and inventive adventures culminate in a surprising and heartfelt climax, helping to elevate the underrated Lego movie to the status of an instant classic. From start to finish, the film is frantic and can feel overwhelming at times, but never in a disappointing way. Identity and freedom are core themes, but they’re masterfully handled in a humorous new meta-way. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

