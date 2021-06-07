Zendaya’s debut as Lola Bunny speaks on Twitter





ESPN filed a mock documentary clip “30 for 30” for James Lebron ‘ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Sunday, but Zendaya stole the show. Six minutes and 20 seconds clip revealedZendaya ‘The voice of the new Lola Bunny, with such high fan interest that the actress’s name became a trending topic on Twitter. The new look, the new voice Lola gets her first words at 1:49, as Bugs Bunny and James argue over who is the best player on the Looney Tunes team. “So cute to watch them bicker, when everyone knows their team Lolas,” Lola Bunny says from a couch, discussing “Space Jam” (due out July 16). Lola Bunny later claims clutch status on the last shot, saying, “When the moment comes, the bullet will be in my paws.” “Space Jam” Trailer:See LeBron James rule courts of other dimensions with the cinema revival When LeBron is asked what was the key to bringing the team together, he replies, “Two words, Lola Bunny. The best sidekick ever.” Director Malcolm D. Lee has stated that he needs to go in a new direction with the character of Lola who was born in Michael Jordan’s 1996 live action / animation film “Space Jam”. Voiced by Kath Soucie, Lola Bunny was famous for her sultry outfits and Bugs Bunny’s line, “Never call me ‘doll’.” “Lola was not politically correct,” Lee said Weekly entertainment in March. “It’s a children’s movie, why is she wearing a crop top? It was just unnecessary, but at the same time, there is a long history of it in the cartoons.” Lee sought to “reflect the authenticity of strong and capable female characters.” “We reworked a lot of things, not just her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice,” said Lee. “For us that was, let’s support her athletic prowess, her leadership skills and make her as complete a character as any other.” The reactions on Twitter were, not surprisingly, mixed, with fans nostalgic for the original voice expressing their disappointment. “Her voice doesn’t match Lola Bunny. Looks like Zendaya doesn’t really speak Lola Bunny,” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s weird. Why does the zendaya voice come out of the Lola rabbit?” writes another. “Zendaya playing Zendaya. Well done,” wrote another Twitter user. But there were a lot of fans supporting the cast. “ZENDAYA VOICE LOLA BUNNY ?! I’m going to pass out,” one wrote. Twitter user. “Why didn’t anyone tell me Zendaya is doing the voice of LOLA BUNNY?!?” wrote another Twitter user. ATwitter user added, “My life is over. Zendaya plays Lola Bunny in Space Jam 2.” “At first, I was really like Zendaya as Lola Bunny, but now hearing it is fine,” wrote another.Twitter user.







