Doctor Strange Writer reveals what really happened to Rachel McAdams character after first movie





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to feature the return of a certain Christine Palmer, the nurse played by Rachel McAdams who often found herself fixing the Wizard Supreme through Doctor strange (2016). The character has not been seen since the first Doctor strange leaf through, and for good reason – Strange Scribe C. Robert Cargill suggests the nurse split up with Strange at the end of the feature film. Cargill made the comments in a Recent reddit thread as he answered hundreds of questions for fans of his work. “They went their own way and became the one who escaped each of them,” Cargill said of Palmer and Strange’s relationship. The writer and Scott Derrickson were also developing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before parting ways due to creative differences. In a separate interview, Cargill said he and Derrickson left because the duo wanted to make a different movie than Marvel expected. “It was creative differences. [Scott Derrickson] wanted to make a movie, and Marvel wanted to make another movie, “Cargill said CinemaBlend. “So he sat there and said, ‘Well, shit, I have this great script that I wrote with Cargill, and I’m really proud of it. “We were actually going to go see other directors to The black phone, and Scott called me up and said, ‘Dude, I have to do this movie. This has to be my movie, I have to do it. Do you mind waiting until I’m done with it [Doctor Strange 2], and he really wanted to take me to Strange, too. But in case that didn’t happen, he said, ‘Do you mind waiting?’ And I was like, ‘You know what, if you feel that with passion, no. I will wait a few years to make this film. ‘” The two finally thought about it and decided to go and do The black phone. “It happened to Scott, and Scott was like, ‘Well I can do this movie that I’m compromising on what I wanted to do, or I could do The black phone, ‘and he says,’ You know, I want to do a movie with Cargill. I’m gonna do The Black Phone. It was, as he had said publicly, that it was a difficult choice to leave Strange behind; but it made it easier to have a movie he was looking forward to, ”Cargill said. “And then the experience was so great that we are so proud and happy with what we did. “ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. What other mystical characters would you like to see appear in the Doctor strange after? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hit up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to discuss all things MCU!







