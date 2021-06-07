Margot Robbie’s $ 3.4 Million “Old Hollywood” International Property of the Week





It’s not every day that you get to see the interior of Margot Robbie’s home in Los Angeles. But, the Australian The wolf of Wall Street star, and her British film producer husband Tom Ackerley have put their Hancock Park home on the market. Look inside the chic home in the photo gallery above. The key details Located in downtown Los Angeles, the 3,300-square-foot property has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and its own swimming pool. Australian actress Margot Robbie has put her Los Angeles, California home on the market for $ 3.4 million. PA

What is the story? A new construction, built in 2016, the gated property is located in Hancock Park, a desirable area of ​​”Old Hollywood” LA, and features a sober white facade. “The neighborhood is one of the wealthiest and oldest neighborhoods in the entire city,” according to agents Engel & Volkers Beverly Hills. “Right next to Hollywood, the area is home to 1920s mansions surrounded by beautiful gardens, with plenty of shopping opportunities along Wilshire Boulevard.” The property is located in downtown Los Angeles. Courtesy of Engel & Volkers

The residence has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a separate dining room, a single-storey wine cellar, an integrated dog or cat room with a separate entrance door and an open-plan kitchen with an adjoining living room. 3,300 m² feet. With chic design throughout, a standout feature is the living room’s light gray marble fireplace, as well as a wooden swing with bast ropes, which add to the “cheerful flair of the property.” Through an oversized door, glazed and framed in black, the living room opens onto the garden, which has a swimming pool and a large cabana with a bar. The property is finished with dark hardwood flooring, which has been elegantly combined with predominantly white wall panels. There is dark petrol blue decor in the dining area, which pairs well with the blue accents throughout the house. The open bistro-style kitchen is finished with Italian Carrara marble, including a generously sized kitchen island, which provides ample space for socializing. The open bistro-style kitchen. Courtesy of Engel & Volkers

What brokers say … What makes Hancock Park so popular? Hancock Park is recognized as an “Old Hollywood” neighborhood. It is located between Beverly Hills to the west, downtown Los Angeles to the east, and Hollywood and the Hollywood Hills to the north. With an abundance of new restaurants and retail stores opening in the area, it has become one of Los Angeles’ most desirable places to live. Which areas of Los Angeles attract the most international buyers? Los Angeles is a melting pot. People come from all over the world to live in Los Angeles. We wouldn’t say that there is one specific area that attracts international buyers. It ultimately depends on the price. How has the Los Angeles real estate market been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic? Property values ​​have increased dramatically. Los Angeles, like the rest of the United States, continues to see a great shortage of housing inventory. This, along with low rates and an abundance of buyers, has created a thriving seller’s market. Engel & Volkers Beverly Hills real estate agents in Los Angeles, California







