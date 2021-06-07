‘Pose’ Series Final Recap: Billy Porter & Mj Rodriguez Mark Emotional FX Series Ending (SPOILERS)





After a wedding in the penultimate episode, the extra-long finale reverted to the AIDS diagnosis of Pray Tell (Billy Porter), who was told his condition had reached “the beginning of the end” before his friend. Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), a nurse, learned about clinical trials of protease inhibitors from another patient.

These life-prolonging treatments, however, were overwhelmingly reserved for white patients, prompting Blanca to fight discrimination against people of color.

After visiting his distant family earlier in the season, Pray Tell spent much of the final looking after his balls family, telling Blanca: “I want to be remembered as ‘a representation of all that bullets can be. “

Their triumphant joint Diana Ross routine essentially served as her last hurray, sacrificing herself to save another, followed by Blanca’s emotional encounter with Pray Tell’s mother (Anna Maria Horsford) in a touching collision of these two worlds.

The narrative then jumped forward two years, providing both the opportunity to riffle (in a fun way) on “Sex and the City” and to point out that Pray Tell’s memory – his legacy – had indeed survived. , Blanca returning to a first season. meets while she was advising a new home trying to find her way into the prom scene. “Pose” was at its best at the time, earning Porter an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama. The final season – seven slightly disjointed episodes, several of which are large – draw much of its strength from the Pray Tell plot, and the campaign surrounding the iniquity of the hospital (“Health is a right!” Chanted them! protesters) connected the ACT UP movement to concerns that remain important today. Created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, “Pose” was an admirable effort to bring to light the stories of LGBTQ life and history, something Murphy highlighted as part of his contract with Netflix in various genres, including his remake of the film “The Boys and the Band”, the limited series “Hollywood” and “Halston” and the documentaries “A Secret Love” and “Circus of Books”. At a press conference ahead of the start of the season, the producers stressed that the show ended on their terms, with Canals saying of the decision: “I could see the end … and it made sense to land. comfortably on the plane. “ In an age where the usual trend is for shows to stay past their expiration dates, give “Pose” recognition as a good time to go out.

