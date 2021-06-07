Evelyn Sharma Marries Tushaan Bhindi in Intimate Ceremony in Australia, Says She’s So Horny | Entertainment News





Actress Evelyn Sharma, known for her roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Yaariyan, married Australian dentist Dr Tushaan Bhindi last month. It was a country wedding in Brisbane on May 15th. Evelyn and Tushaan got engaged in October 2019. She broke the news with a photo of them kissing, with the Sydney skyline in the background. Yes, said the caption of his Instagram post. Speaking to a major daily, Evelyn said she was thrilled. There is no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We were so excited to spend our lives together, she said, adding: We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have liked our family and friends from all over the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us. The couple plan to continue their intimate marriage with a big reception later. Tushaan said they have been planning to get married since their engagement, but the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed their plans. At times like this, we didn't want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep it simple and straightforward. It was time to formalize our love and commitment to the world. Also Read: Karan Johar Says He Got The Idea For Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives While Going For A Chautha Evelyn and Tushaan met in 2018, during a blind date hosted by a friend of theirs. In 2019, he posed the question at Sydney Harbor Bridge, with a guitarist playing their favorite songs as he knelt down and asked her to marry him. They have a dog, Coco, together. Recently, Evelyn marked Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's eight-year anniversary with a behind-the-scenes photo of the sets. Uff mera badan dood raha hai .. lol I send it back to the #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani days on the set of my favorite movie! Can you believe it's been 8 years ?! COMMENT on your favorite dialogue! #YJHD, she wrote.

