



Serena Deeb loses the NWA Women’s Championship at When Our Shadows Fall. The AEW Star held the title for over seven months. AEW star Serena Deeb got a boost in her wrestling career after signing with AEW in September of last year. She beat Thunder Rosa over a month later for the NWA Women’s Championship at United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live event. Read also : Roman Reigns Hell in a Cell opponent revealed She continued to carry the title for 222 days and even successfully defended it against Rosa, Red Velvet and more recently Riho in the kickoff of Double or Nothing. The AEW star defended her title against Kamille at NWAs When Our Shadows Fall only to fail this time. Serena Deeb loses NWA Women’s Championship in When Our Shadows Fall #And new NWA Women’s World Champion… Kamille! After a fierce battle with @SerenaDeeb at #WhenOurShadowsFall at @FiteTV, Kamille conquered and won his first #BLACK Championship. pic.twitter.com/EwrLatspkD Black black) June 6, 2021 It will be interesting to see if Serena gets her revenge. Although that opens her up to setting her sights on the AEW Women’s Championship currently held by Britt Baker. This is the first reign of Kamilles with the title. With this, the Women’s Championship returns to promotion after taking up residence at AEW for several months. Kamilles’ journey to the title also helped the promotion bring Thunder Rosa back to the NWA. Results for NWA When Our Shadows Fall PPV: La Rebelin Amarilla (Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666) beat The End (Odinson and Parrow), Slice Boogie and Marshe Rockett, and Sal Rinauro and Sam Rudo Tyrus (with Austin Idol) defeated the Pope Taryn Terrell and Kylie Rae defeated Thunder Rosa and Melina JTG defeats Fred Rosser Aron Stevens and JR Kratos (c) defeated The War Kings (Jax Dane and Crimson) and Strictly Business (Thom Latimer and Chris Adonis) Three-way team match for the NWA World Tag Team Championship Kamille defeated Serena Deeb (c) NWA World Women’s Championship Kamille defeated Serena Deeb (c) Nick Aldis (c) defeated Trevor Murdoch by disqualification NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

