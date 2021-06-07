June 6 marks the 77th anniversary of D-Day. Also known as the Normandy Landings, D-Day commemorates the soldiers who landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, to liberate Western Europe of the Nazi occupation and end World War II.

D-Day marked the start of the Battle of Normandy, where Allied forces invaded the French coast; the battle lasted from June 6, 1944 to the end of August 1944. On D-Day alone, approximately 4,400 Allied soldiers died while 9,000 were wounded or missing.

To honor the brave soldiers who invaded the beaches of Normandy in 1944, here are 10 D-Day films to watch this weekend.

D-Day Movies: Save Private Ryan (1998)

Steven spielbergepic war movie, Save Private Ryan, takes place during the Battle of Normandy. Tom hanks plays the role of Captain John H. Miller. He and his squad are looking for a paratrooper, Private First Class James Francis Ryan (Matt damon), the last surviving son of his family. The film includes appearances by Edward burns, Tom sizemore, Diesel wine, Barry Pepper, Giovanni Ribisi, Adam goldberg, and Jérémy Davies.

The principle of the film is based on the true story of the Niland brothers (Edward, Preston, Robert and Frederick) who fought in World War II. The US Department of War created a new policy, the Surviving Only Son, where soldiers who were surviving family members would be protected from military duty. This policy was intended to protect Sergeant Frederick Niland, who inspired Save Private Ryan.

While the film is known for its graphic depiction of war, the story emotionally and realistically captures the sacrifices made by soldiers during World War II.

D-Day Movies: The longest day (1962)

Based on Cornelius Ryannon-fiction novel of the same name, The longest day follows the events before D-Day leading up to the invasion of Normandy. The film stars a major international cast, including John wayne, Kenneth More, Richard todd, Robert mitchum, Richard burton, and Steve forrest. The cast also includes Axis and Allied servicemen who served in World War II, ranging from the former German general Gnther Blumentritt to the American general James M. Gavin.

Although the film is nearly three hours long, it documents in detail the events of the Battle of Normandy from an Allied and Axis perspective.

D-Day Movies: The Americanization of Emily (1964)

The Americanization of Emily adds a romantic touch to the classic epic war movie. James garner American cheek Lieutenant Commander Charlie Madison, unwilling to fight on the Normandy coast during D-Day. After falling in love with British widow Emily (Julie andrews), Charlie is designated as the first sailor to enter the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

With a touch of comedy and drama, plus the beautiful chemistry between James garner and Julie andrews, this D-Day movie shows how the destruction of WWII deeply affected the men and women involved.

D-Day Movies: Suzerain (1975)

Stuart cooperwith british cinema Suzerain follows the experience of a young British soldier with military training which leads him to the front lines on D-Day. With the cinematography of John alcott, the story weaves archival war footage throughout the film. The film continues to show the devastation and sacrifices made during WWII.

D-Day Movies: 36 hours (1965)

In the war thriller 36 hours, a German Army medic manipulates a US Army military intelligence medic to divulge vital WWII information. The film begins days before D-Day, when US Army Major Jefferson Pike is kidnapped and transported to Germany. When Jefferson wakes up in a hospital, a German psychiatrist convinces him that it is May 1950 and the war is over. In reality, it is June 2, 1944.

The film is based on the Roald dahl short story Beware of Dog and stars James garner, Taylor rod, and Eva Marie Saint.

D-Day Movies: Band of brothers (2001)

While Band of brothers isn’t technically a movie, the HBO miniseries tells the important story of the Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the US 101st Airborne Division, during World War II. The series follows Easy Company through the American airborne landings in Normandy until the end of the war.

Steven spielberg and Tom hanks served as executive producers to bring Stephen E. Ambroseof the book of the same name on television. Throughout the episodes, the miniseries incorporates excerpts from interviews with surviving Easy Company members.

D-Day Movies: The Battle of Normandy: 85 days in hell (2019)

The Battle of Normandy: 85 days in hell is a television documentary that shares archival footage of the Battle of Normandy over three months. Directed by Guilain Depardieu, the documentary begins on D-Day and ends with the final surrender of the Nazis. The film includes interviews with Canadian, American and British experts, giving viewers a glimpse into the fierce battle.

Whatever movie you choose to watch, D-Day is a time to remember the soldiers who risked their lives by landing on the Normandy coast on June 6, 1944.

