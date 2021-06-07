Joaquin Phoenix won’t force his son to be vegan





The actor, an avid animal rights activist, spoke about how he plans to raise his son River. And while he won’t tell him what to do, Phoenix says he also won’t “perpetuate the lie” that there is something “happy” about McDonald’s. He told the Sunday opening hours: “Well, I certainly hope that [he is vegan], but I’m not going to force my belief on my child. I don’t think it’s fair. “I’m going to educate him on reality. I’m not going to indoctrinate him with the idea that McDonald’s has a Happy Meal because there’s nothing fucking happy about that meal. Credit: PA “And I’m not going to tell him it’s good to read books about all the wonderful little farm animals, and they say ‘oink oink oink’ and ‘moo moo moo’, and don’t tell him that ‘ is what a hamburger. “So I’m not going to perpetuate the lie, but I also won’t force him to be vegan. I will support him. It’s my plan.” This is not the first time the actor has spoken publicly about his beliefs. During his acceptance speech for his Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Joker, Phoenix said: “We feel we have the authority to artificially inseminate a cow. “And when she gives birth we steal her baby, even if her cries of anguish are undeniable, then we take her milk which is intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereals.” Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcomed their baby boy in September of last year. The couple named their son after Phoenix’s brother, River, who died in 1993. Credit: PA Phoenix has mentioned the death of his older brother in several interviews over the years. When he won the Oscar for Best Actor he told the crowd: “When he was 17 my brother wrote these lyrics and he said” run to the rescue with love and peace and the rest will follow. ” . Earlier this year, Joaquin said Anderson Cooper that there is always a bit of River in his own performances or films. “I feel like in pretty much every movie I’ve done there was some connection to River in some way or another,” Joaquin said. “And I think we have all felt his presence and his guidance in our lives in many ways.”

