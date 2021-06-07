Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: “Lao meri chappal” | Entertainment News
- Kangana Ranaut reacted to Vikrant Massey’s “Radhe Maa” comment on Yami Gautam’s wedding photo. The actor called him a “cockroach”.
POSTED JUNE 06, 2021 22:27 IST
Vikrant Massey’s comment on one of Yami Gautam’s wedding photos does not appear to have been well received by Kangana Ranaut. On Sunday, Yami had shared a photo from her pre-wedding ceremony in which she wore an all-red ensemble, traditional bracelets and kaleeras. Addressing the comments section, Vikrant joked, “Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!”
In response to his comment, Kangana wrote, “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (Where did that cockroach come from. Someone took my slipper)”, Kangana.
The duo’s comments left fans to take sides. While some sided with Kangana and criticized Vikrant for the comparison, a few attempted to defend the actor.
In another post from Yami’s wedding, Kangana responded to Ayushmann Khurrana’s comment. The Vicky Donor star had described Yami as “simple” and “real” before adding, “God bless you.” Kangana said: “In fact, invented and contrived is simpler because it is so basic and easy to read this kind of spectacle but old and traditional, especially when our history is older than time itself makes it. more layered and more complex so what is organic is not necessarily simple if you have the perception to know the complexity of subtlety. “
Meanwhile, Kangana was praising his fellow Himachali, Yami. The actor has commented on most of his posts. One of her comments read, “The Himachali bride is the most gorgeous, she looks divine like a Devi …” She also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and said, “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned married #himachalpradesh. ” Kangana grew up in Manali and currently lives there with her family. Yami was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.
Also Read: Aditya Dhar Can’t Help But Smile At His Wife Yami Gautam In New Photos From Their Wedding
Yami surprised fans when she announced that she had married Uri director Aditya Dhar. The actor shared a photo from the wedding on Friday and made the announcement.
