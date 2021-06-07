When Ekta Kapoor changed the TV deal in 2000: his first 3 collaborators put in the wick

It all started in a garage with an idea for a sitcom about five girls and some borrowed money. The year was 1995 and a newly liberalized India envisioned an entertainment boom and Ekta Kapoor would be its queen. Hum Paanch would lead to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, TV would lead to movies and then to OTT, but it was still just the start. Leading the television industry might have been a glimmer in his eyes at the time, but like those who collaborated with Ekta at the time, the determination was beyond doubt.

Today, on Ekta Kapoors’ birthday, we map her rise from a teenage producer to the ‘TV Czarina’ who changed the way India watched TV. She should also be credited with bringing us the K-dramas. No, we’re not talking about Korean shows but her dailies, which for numerological reasons started with the letter K. From Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the producer has iconic shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kaahin Kissii Roz and more recently chartbusters like Kundali Bhagya, Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to his credit. She not only gave audiences a plethora of content to consume, but also became the epitome of success that others would try to emulate.

The stars were aligned

A few years before Ekta landed gold on Star Plus with its program repertoire, the channel partnered with Zee to broadcast a mix of Hindi and English programming. Hybrid programming was a non-starter and the channel could never be a serious competition with the other major players, Zee TV or Sony TV. In 2009, at the end of the partnership, Sameer Nair took the lead of a new team. Ekta Kapoor had previously produced Hum Paanch and soap opera in Tamil Nadu, but she didn’t have the chance to do soap opera as most saw her as a successful “comedy” producer in the Hindi market.

“Towards the end of 1999, Ekta and Jeetendra came to meet with me to discuss Kyunki, and honestly, I fell in love with the idea the moment she told me about it. We decided to do a daily in the hours of prime listening, which I think was the deadly act, “Sameer Nair recalled, speaking to indianexpress.com. Interestingly, the team was also secretly working on a big problem – Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan These two iconic shows launched on the same day, July 3, 2000, and were a game-changer for Star Plus and television as a whole.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s team on the KBC set. (Photo: Express Archives)

The media professional revealed that the team were initially a little surprised when they saw Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, they decided to go with it without even any feedback. “There was a very different cinematic language and Star, who had a pretty westernized approach, hadn’t done something like that. It was a hardcore desi format and I told the team not to interfere with it. We didn’t want to compare it with our previous programming. As a result, the show was aired without any feedback or commentary from the channel. And what a race it was, ”he shared with a smile.

Sameer Nair said prime-time dailies rather than afternoon slots did the trick as well. Given the success Kyunki brought to the channel, they quickly worked with Ekta Kapoor: “In three months we launched Kahani and three months later Kasautii Zindagii Kay was given the green light. All the prime time was full and KBC was supported on both sides by these soap operas which, together, created magic, making the channel an undisputed leader. “Amitabh Bachchan opened the fortress gate and Ekta joined him. Together, they both made a significant contribution to Star’s journey,” added Nair, who is currently CEO of Applause Entertainment Limited.

Ekta Kapoor on the set of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. (Photo: Express Archives)

He added that everyone has tried to try the same format and even after 21 years he sees the same trend. “2000 saw the arrival of razzmatazz, big reality shows like KBC, and prime-time daily soap operas. And right now it’s the same. The year was a turning point and changed the way television works in India, and it continues to be the same. I think it all lined up for us to do what happened back then, ”Sameer Nair shared.

After working with Ekta Kapoor as CEO of the Balaji Group, he concluded by saying that she continues to dominate the industry by doing great shows. Having tasted success in films and the OTT space as well, for Sameer Nair, “she has only grown in strength as a creative and media professional.”

Ekta knows the pulse of the public

One of her early collaborators, actor Hiten Tejwani shared that Ekta Kapoor had succeeded in creating magic with her shows because she understood what the audience wanted. “She trusted her artists and they just delivered,” he said, adding that Ekta has a sixth sense when it comes to choosing the right talent to play the role.

Stating that he too believed they were destined to be part of this revolution, Hiten Tejwani added that he believed they “were in the right place at the right time”. He said: “Television was changing, people were getting addicted to the dailies, and that’s how we all made our own careers. Thanks to her, I was able to play adorable characters, which people still remember. The whole idea of ​​creating something is for more people to see it, and she succeeded with her knowledge and talent to understand viewers so well.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan in a photo by Kutumb. (Photo: Express Archives)

While Hiten played character roles in Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, and Kaahiin Kissii Roz, he was asked to shoot Kutumb’s pilot. “The channel (Sony TV) immediately approved it and Ekta called me to tell me we were ready to go on air. There was just no going back for me at the time. The actor added that he too trusted his vision and would go filming for his projects without too many questions. Even when Kutumb was about to end, she called me and told me that I had to report back on the Kyunki set the next day to play Karan. She said I would have more details on filming.That’s the kind of equation we shared and I don’t think the time will ever come back.

After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Hiten was part of the shows of Balaji Telefilms like Pavitra Rishta, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, KKoi Dil Mein Hai, Kkavyanjali, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

Ahead of its time

“Today we are talking about the writers’ room, but Balaji had set up an apartment for writers years ago and even paid for them to learn,” Sharad Chandrta Tripathi explained. The writer was chosen in 2005 during a national competition organized by the production house where 50 young people were chosen and then trained to become screenwriters. The “Lucky 50” have been toasted and polished to become the best on the market. The competition has been run for four consecutive years, helping the industry find nearly 100 creative minds, including the likes of Bandana Tiwari, Vinod Sharma, and Sumit Arora.

Tripathi believes that Ekta has always understood the importance of good content and good writing. “At the time, we didn’t know about OTT or international shows, she introduced us to DVD culture. It was because of her that we were able to see some of the best international shows. She always pushed us to consume content from different countries because it could help us improve. She has always been way ahead of her time, ”explained the famous television scriptwriter. He added that Balaji has always supported writers and given beginners a chance. “Ekta was not only a risk taker, but also changed the recruiting process. She has helped people find a career and a passion in life.

And not just the people behind the camera, for the writer, the producer also didn’t hesitate to give new faces a chance. He mentioned that even today, channels and streaming platforms are obsessed with the big names. “She had full confidence in its content and made new faces for stars. In her own business, Zee TV did not want Sushant Singh Rajput to be the hero of Pavitra Rishta, but she had the conviction and fought for him. And watch how the show got off. This is what you call a vision, ”explained Sharad Chandra Tripathi.

As Ekta Kapoor turns 46 today, we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve.