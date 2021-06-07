Gathering of rumors: Hell in a Cell plans, SummerSlam, Andrade AEW deal, more!





Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favorite pastime for many fans, perhaps right after watching the games. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors produced by the pro wrestling rumor mill. Important reminder: rumors are just rumors. None of this has been confirmed as a fact, it is just circulating in the professional wrestling rumor mill. We track the accuracy of rumors in a weekly article called Rumor Look Back which you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt. Rumors of the day: the Wrestling Observer says Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio in Universal Championship match is currently scheduled for WWE Hell in a cell June 20.

PW Insider says WWE plans to ensure Slam summer is over in time for fans to attend or watch Manny Pacquiao’s fight that takes place that same night in Las Vegas.

Andrade met Tony Khan in March after his release from WWE, says Wrestling Inc. They say those negotiations collided with Andrades’ contract requirements, including creative control and the veto right in case of loss. Obviously, they’ve come to a compromise on this and he will have limited creative control over his finishes.

BodySlam.net says Rey Fenix ​​is ​​currently out with a groin injury. He could be absent for an additional month.

According to Wrestlenomics, AEW Double or nothing 2021 saw around 115,000 pay-per-view purchases. If you’ve heard of any cool rumors you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Remember, these are rumors and not confirmed facts, so please take them as such. And check out our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be accurate.

