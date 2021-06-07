Andor Set photos and video spoils Dead Rogue One character’s return





New set photos and a video from the Disney + Andor series reveal Duncan Pow is returning as Sergeant Ruescott Melshi from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

New photos and video of the setAndorshow the return of Ruescott Melshi, who died inRogue One: A Star Wars Story. from disney Star warsThe sequel trilogy may have been controversial, butThief onewas considered one of the best films produced by House of the Mouse. Disney + allowed the studio to expand the franchise with several Star warsmovies and TV shows in development. One of the many projects coming to Disney + isAndor, which is a prequel toThief one, telling the origin story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Like many Disney +Star warsshows, details forAndorare kept under lock and key, but there have been some updates regarding its distribution. Luna of course returns as Cassian Andor, but he will be joined byGenevieve O’Reilly, who played Mon Mothma inThief oneandStar Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, andChernobyl‘sRobert Emms, who was recently cast on the show. Many hoped to see the return of Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO, butAndorSeason 1 will not feature the fan favorite droid.It’s unclear which other members of the Rogue One Squadron will return in the prequel; however, a crew member has apparently been confirmed. Related: Everything We Know About Andor, Disney + ‘s Rogue One Prequel New shooting photos and a video uploaded byStar Wars Naoshow Duncan Pow, who played Sergeant Melshi inThief one, on the set of the Disney + series filming a scene with Luna. Initially, the actor shown was supposed to be Nick Blood (Agents of SHIELD), but a second hit confirms that it was indeed Pow. ANDOR UPDATES Apparently the person seen in the video of Andor with Diego on the beach was actor Duncan Pow who played Sergeant Ruescott Melshi in Rogue One. pic.twitter.com/gZC0T4mwkd – Nao Star Wars (@nacaostarwars) June 4, 2021 It should be noted that Pow has not been confirmed for theAndorcasting, but her comeback is hardly that surprising. There are bound to be a few surprise cameos in the series, and Melshi was an ally of Andor in the film.Andorcould last for more than a season, which means there are multiple opportunities for popular characters like Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Chirrut mwe (Donnie Yen) orI saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) come back. Previous reports indicate that Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi will have a recurring role inAndor, which would connect to its own spinoff series. In the past few months, there have been a ton of set photos leaked fromAndorshowing massive sets, Shoretroopers and a confrontation between the rebels and the Empire. These set photos don’t give a good look at the show as they aren’t officially released by Disney, but they do offer a hint of what will be involved.Andor. Disney once shared an asizzle reel with concept art fromAndor, which gave the best insight to date of the newStar warsshow. With the continuation of filmingAndor, more leaked set photos and maybe even another official lookshould be released in the next few months. More: Star Wars: Why Ahsoka Could Appear In Andor Series Before Her Own Show Source:Star Wars Nao Loki’s early reactions praise Hiddleston and Wilson in MCU time travel mystery

