Trial date set for men accused of selling Mac Miller pills that killed him

Men who allegedly supplied Mac Miller with drugs before his death will stand trial in November (Photo: Getty) A trial date has been set for suspected drug traffickers who are accused of providing Miller with the pills that caused his death. The rapper, real name Malcolm McCormick, died in September 2018 at the age of 26 after taking allegedly counterfeit drugs containing the very potent drug fentanyl. Miller’s cause of death was considered to be an accidental overdose caused by mixed toxicity after he was found unconscious at his home by his personal assistant. Three men were arrested in September 2019 during an investigation into the death of the rapper, Cameron James Pettit allegedly sold Miller’s counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl as well as cocaine and Xanax two days before his death which caused him would have been directed by Ryan Reavis and provided by Stephen Walter. The men have been held without bail in Los Angeles for more than two years, with their trial scheduled to begin on November 16, 2021. US lawyer Nick Hanna said the defendants allegedly continued to sell narcotics after Mr McCormicks’ death with full knowledge of the risk of their products. Mac Miller died in 2018 aged 26 from an accidental overdose (Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images) He added in a statement announcing the indictment: It has become increasingly common for us to see drug dealers peddling counterfeit fentanyl-based pharmaceuticals. As a result, fentanyl is now the leading cause of overdose death in the United States. Reavis is also said to face several other charges, including fraudulent schemes and devices, possession of marijuana and prescription drugs as well as drug paraphernalia, improper conduct of weapons by a prohibited possessor, and manufacturing of a prohibited weapon and its use. lawyer, Correen Ferrentino told AllHipHop trial of his co-defendants. After: Mac Miller

They claimed he was an alleged runner and a minor participant who would be involved in a trade, but the claim was denied. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.

MORE: Mac Miller Posthumously Gets Platinum Certification for 2018 Album Swimming













